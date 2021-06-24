Dick and Angel Strawbridge's family photo album: see their sweetest photos here The Escape to the Chateau stars have shared many glimpses into their home life over the years

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are best known and loved for their gorgeously picturesque abode in France and fronting TV show Escape to the Chateau.

The Channel 4 show, which returns this week for a new series of spinoff show Make Do and Mend invites viewers into their stunning home to give a glimpse into a life that others only dream of.

The husband and wife are loved by viewers at home, so to celebrate them being back on our screens – we decided to round some of their sweetest photos of their gorgeous family. Take a look below...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible new library

Little Arthur and Dorothy have certainly grown! The pair's two children, now aged eight and seven respectively, are now fully bilingual. Speaking in a recent interview with The Telegraph, Angel revealed: "The children are so fluent that they are slightly embarrassed by me. I will ask the teacher at school a question and Dorothy will be there rolling her eyes and going, 'Mum! Pronunciation!'"

This snap of the pair was taken shortly before they appeared on This Morning to promote the last series Make Do and Mend. The caption read: "Dick and Angel will be chatting to Phil & Holly about the current series […] and how the Strawbridge family are keeping busy during lockdown."

In this official photo to promote the series, their children Arthur and Dorothy steal the show as they play around in their gorgeous garden.

This cute selfie sees Dick and Angel looking loved up as ever. Posting on Instagram, the couple can be seen standing in front of their chateau as they inform their followers about their new show, writing: "We can't wait for you to see it!!"

Last year, Arthur and Dorothy once again made an appearance for this sweet photo with their mum and dad to celebrate new episodes of the Channel 4 show. Dick and Angel's followers couldn't resist complimenting the family in the comments. One person wrote: "Gorgeous family," while another said: "Love your family and your story thank you for sharing."

The Strawbridges look like the picture-perfect family in this snap posted on their Instagram back in 2018 as Angel cuddles daughter Dorothy, with Dick holding son Arthur. How lovely!

