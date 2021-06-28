Kevin McCloud gives update on home build that went horribly wrong on Grand Designs Building has resumed on the property

Grand Designs have seen some amazing homes built over the years, but what about the ones that were less successful? Kevin McCloud has opened up about a disastrous project from participant Ed Short, who hoped to build his dream home in Devon before it fell to ruins.

READ: Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud talks heart attacks on show

Speaking to Stuff about the project that went horribly wrong, Kevin said: "That was an amazing story – things just spiralled. Many people reacted to it and thought we were (spinning) a moral tale. But we didn’t set out to push a moral tale. The build was supposed to be a beautiful folly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin McCloud talks Grand Designs

"I already happened to know the architect, and it was a great location with a great group of people. It was all fitting into place. But when it did spiral, it went very badly wrong.

"Ed is now continuing the build, despite racking up a huge debt. Speaking about the property at the time, he said: "If there is one huge guilt I have over everything, it's the impact on my family. I have to take it on the chin – my... vanity has probably collapsed the marriage. That's the truth."

MORE: Meet Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud's four children

MORE: Why you will never see Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud's own house

The home was abandoned after the project went over budget

Work started again on the site in April this year, with Ed telling Devon Live: "We have started on remedial works which will continue for a while. Most work I suspect will be next year. Remedial works are repairing any damage caused by the weather. So all wood must be replaced and some windows. Nothing is guaranteed but I hope to finish next year."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.