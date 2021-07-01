Jeremy Clarkson shares disappointing news about Clarkson's Farm series two The future of the Amazon Prime series is up in the air

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a disappointing update on the future of his smash-hit Amazon Prime series, Clarkson's Farm.

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan share the realities of working together on Clarkson's Farm

The show, which debuted on the streaming platform last month to positive reviews from viewers, sees Jeremy, along with his long-term girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, do their best to learn all about the logistics of running a farm from local farmers and agricultural experts.

However, taking to Twitter this week, Jeremy has revealed that the future of the show remains up in the air despite rumours to the contrary.

WATCH NOW ON PRIME VIDEO

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched Clarkson's Farm?

He wrote: "Dear everyone. There has been some speculation that a second series of our farming programme has been commissioned. It hasn't but we are hopeful."

In another tweet, the former Top Gear presenter said he'd "love to" do another series but reiterated that the future of the show has not been confirmed yet. "I'd love to. Fingers crossed. No news yet," he replied to a fan who probed him on the show's future.

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson's family photo album: see these sweet snaps of the TV presenter's loved ones

MORE: Where is Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm and can you visit?

Jeremy's comments come after The Sun falsely reported that the show had been renewed for a second series. According to the newspaper, a source claimed that a follow-up is already in the pipeline - although if that's true, then Jeremy is completely in the dark!

The show sees Jeremy and his girlfriend Lisa face the realities of running a working farm

However, we wouldn't be surprised if the show was renewed for another series. Not only has the programme become Amazon Prime's highest-rated original show, but fans all over the country have been flocking to the farm in Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds to try and meet the presenter and buy some produce from the Diddly Squat Farm shop.

If you're thinking of making the trip, it might be best to wait until excitement from the show dies down a bit, as it's been reported that hundreds of people attempted to visit the farm shop last weekend, prompting police to be called to manage the traffic congestion and disperse crowds.

The series has gone down a treat with viewers

Last month, Jeremy and Lisa gave an exclusive interview with HELLO! in which they discussed their time filming the programme and what made them choose country life.

Starring on our Spotlight cover, Jeremy said: "I've actually lived on the farm for many years, we had it for all sorts of inheritance tax reasons, but I was very busy with writing newspaper columns, there was Top Gear to start with and then latterly The Grand Tour, as well as other projects and shows.

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson's estate is 25x bigger than the Queen's

"The farm made no money, it didn't cost any money, it was just a nice thing to have. It was run by a chap from the village who was a farmer, and then when he was retiring, I suddenly thought, 'I can do that.'"

Lisa added: "You know what, it took a little bit of time to settle into. We were both a bit anxious about getting COVID and what would happen if we did, so there was that anxiety. But we got into a routine pretty quickly."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.