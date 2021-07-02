Downton Abbey teases fans with behind the scenes snap of Lily James Will Lily be back for the Downton sequel?

Downton Abbey shared a snap of Lily James as Rose on the official Instagram account - and we hope it means that she might be coming back to the franchise! The posted showed Rose dressed to the nines for her coming out ball, and the caption read: “A peek #BehindTheScenes of Rose's coming out ball.” However, they made it clear that it was a throwback pic, adding: “#Season4.”

Lily has previously opened up about why it is unlikely that she will be making a comeback to Downton, previously explaining to People: "My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be farfetched to bring her back.

"I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie it can’t be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline. There was no space for Rose… I’m so excited for it — I’m going to be front row. I spoke to Laura [Carmichael] not long ago and was texting Michelle [Dockery] about Love Island and it's going to be really exciting. And the whole gang is coming back."

Although it is unlikely we will see Lily in the sequel, the upcoming film has recently announced some major stars as new cast members, including White Lines star Laura Haddock and Hannibal star Hugh Dancy.

Lily played Rose on the hit show

The official Twitter account announced the very exciting news in a tweet that read: "We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theatres this Christmas."

