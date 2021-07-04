The Handmaid's Tale: everything we know about season five so far… Are you a fan of the dystopian drama?

The Handmaid’s Tale has finally landed on our screens in the UK, but will there be a season five, and what has been said about it? Here’s everything we know about the future of the show so far…

Warning, contains spoilers for season four.

Will there be a season five of The Handmaid’s Tale?

Yes! It was confirmed in December 2020 that the series would indeed be coming back for season five. At the time, creator Bruce Miller said: “We’re very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support. We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories, with our incredible cast and crew.”

He also opened up about what to expect from the new episodes, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s now a June-Serena thing. She will want to find a way to metaphorically or realistically get June for this. June hit her house and she wants to hit her back. There’s that absolute toe-to-toe, woman-to-woman venom, but also, what is the relationship between two women where one killed the other’s abuser? It’s complicated.”

Who will star in The Handmaid’s Tale season five?

Most of the main cast is likely to be returning for season five, including Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledel. The show’s creator has also revealed that other absent character may also return in flashback scenes.

The series will also likely continue to star newcomer Mckenna Grace, who plays a young wife who June encounters in Gilead. Speaking about her character’s future on the show, she told The Hollywood Reporter: “She’s definitely a fighter. Some people will just do it and take it but not her. She’s going to put up a fight. I hope that she isn’t just done and gives up because I don’t think that’s who she is!”

When will The Handmaid’s Tale season five be out?

Filming has yet to begin on the new series, so it might be a while yet! Season three was released two years before season four, so fans are going to have to be patient!

How many seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are planned?

Chatting on a panel in February 2021, Bruce explained: “Every time I come upon a season, I don’t know what we’re going to do. And every time we get to the end, I’m thrilled and feel like we could go on forever and ever. I’m so excited by how crazy the [season 4] story is. As long as Lizzie [Moss] will do this with me, I’ll keep going.”

