Call the Midwife creator hints when the show could end Call the Midwife is set in the 1960s

Call the Midwife could be coming to an end - however, luckily for fans it's not anytime soon!

The show's creator, Heidi Thomas, has revealed the beloved period drama - which is now set in the early sixties with its eighth series - is likely to finish when the story reaches the mid-seventies.

"We're commissioned up to series nine by the BBC, and we may well continue," she told Radio Times in 2019. "And, if we did, there seems to be no limit to the interest and excitement of the world in the 1960s."

Elaborating further, she added: "I do know that the original nuns on whom the original books were based left Poplar in 1976, because the social and the medical climate had changed. They relocated to Birmingham and focused more on spiritual work. So I don't know how far into the 1970s we could go."

She concluded: "Because every series has a new year attached to it, I think we could go on for a few years to come. But who knows? We aren't bored yet!"

Fortunately for fans, there's even better news. Since Helen's interview and the wrapping of series ten, the BBC has revealed that the show has been commissioned for three more series!

It means the series will be on air until at least 2024, taking the show up to 13 seasons. Not only that, but BBC bosses have also confirmed that each series will also come with a Christmas special.

We're glad it's not going anywhere anytime soon

Heidi said of the update: "We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years! Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future - full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas."

She added: "The stories we tell are like babies - they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."

The show stars Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin, the actress who took on a smaller role in season seven while Helen was on maternity leave. She is joined by Leonie Elliot as Nurse Lucille Anderson, Jennifer Kirby as Nurse Valerie Dyer and Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner.

