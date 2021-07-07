All you need to know about presenter and gardener Rachel de Thame The TV star is appearing at this year's Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival

Love gardening programmes and flower shows? Then you're in luck! The BBC are airing the all-new coverage of the Royal Horticulture Society 2021 flower show taking part at Hampton Court Palace this week.

MORE: Garden Rescue's Harry Rich's off-grid home belongs on a postcard

After a cancellation last year due to the pandemic, dedicated flower show followers will be delighted to hear that the new series of the annual horticulture event starts on Wednesday on BBC Two at 9pm.

The show will esteemed gardeners and presenters come together to celebrate some incredible gardens. Gardener's World star Adam Frost is joining, as well as Garden Rescue's Arit Anderson.

Also appearing on the presenting team for the show is Rachel de Thame. But if you're wanting to know a bit more about the TV host before the show starts – here's all the information you need…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gardeners' World Adam Frost gives a tour of his garden

Rachel de Thame's bio

Rachel de Thame, 59, is a gardener, presenter and former actress who has become a regular face on TV and in the media thanks to her successful career. She grew up in north London and inherited a love for the outdoors and plants for her father.

It's clear Rachel has many skills and talents up her sleeve! As a child, she trained at the prestigious Royal Ballet School at White Lodge in Richmond to a high standard, but decided to move away from her professional dancing at the age of 15.

Rachel de Thame's career

After ballet, Rachel went onto acting and secured a number of roles in shows such as Merlin and the film, Bodywork. She also worked a number of modelling jobs before embarking on her career in horticulture. Rachel then enrolled for two years at the English Gardening School to study a course in Practical Horticulture and Plants & Plantsmanship.

Soon after, she successfully landed a spot presenting on Gardeners' World and to this day makes regular appearances alongside show favourite Monty Don. The presenter is also known for fronting her own series' such as Small Town Gardens and Gardening with the Experts.

MORE: Garden Rescue's The Rich Brothers share new snaps with fans ahead of show exit

MORE: Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock reveals surprising revelation about own garden

Rachel with Gardeners' World host, Monty Don

As well as hosting the Hampton Court Flower Show, she has co-presented the Chelsea Flower Show and, in 2008, designed her own garden entry – for which she was awarded the silver medal.

Rachel revealed her excitement for being back at the Hampton Court Palace Garden Show. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "Grinning like a kid in a sweet shop! Feels so good to be back at #hamptoncourtflowersho, filming with the brilliant BBC team, swooning over plants and gardens and catching up with friends. All the growers, designers, construction teams and everyone involved @the_rhs have done an incredible job to make the show happen!"

Rachel shared her excitement about the show on her social media

Rachel de Thame's husband and children

Rachel is well-known for her TV and garden work, but you might be less familiar with her personal life. In 1986, she married her first husband, Stephen Colover, with whom she welcomed two children, Lauren and Joe. However, the marriage wasn't to last and the pair divorced in the early 90s.

In 1999, Rachel then married Gerard de Thame, and they welcomed two daughters, Emma and Olivia. The family live in West London but have a home in Cotswolds, too.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.