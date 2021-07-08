Who are the current dragons on Dragons' Den? Meet them here Get to know the stars of the BBC show here

Dragons' Den has been on screens for more than 15 years and in that time has built up quite a fanbase who love tuning in to the show on BBC One to watch as budding entrepreneurs are given hree minutes to pitch their business ideas to five multimillionaires who are willing to invest their own cash.

Unsurprisingly, the programme has seen plenty of dragons come and go over the years. So, for an up-to-date list of the investors appearing in the latest series, look no further!

Peter Jones

Peter Jones is the only dragon who has been with the show since the very beginning. The multi-millionaire investor is known for his wide-ranging businesses portfolio which includes everything from Jessop and Wonderland Magazine to Levi Roots and Red Letter Days. In 2009 he was made a CBE for services to business, enterprise and young people. Away from his work, he is a proud dad of five and has been married twice.

Peter Jones has been a part of the show since 2005

Deborah Meaden

Deborah Meaden is the second longest-serving Dragon on the show, having joined in 2006. She made her fortune in the leisure park industry and was top dog at Weststar Holidays before she sold the company in 1991 for £33million. These days, when she's not appearing on the show or busy managing her many investments, she can be found with her husband Paul and their many animals on their Somerset farm.

Deborah Meaden has been with the show for more than a decade

Touker Suleyman

Retail mogul Touker Suleyman joined the show in 2015 after spending more than 40 years building high-street heavyweights Hawes & Curtis and Ghost. The British-Turkish Cypriot fashion entrepreneur has two daughters, Tashia, 22, and Taya, 19. Not much is known about them or their mother, as 70-year-old Touker prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight.

Touker Suleyman has been with the show since 2015

Tej Lalvani

Tej Lalvani is best known for being CEO of the largest vitamin company in the world, Vitabiotics, which boasts Nicole Scherzinger, David Gandy and Tess Daly among its ambassadors. Away from his work, he is happily married to his wife Tara Ruby, with who he tied the knot in a Sikh ceremony in London back in 2011.

Tej Lalvani will soon depart the series

Earlier this year, Tej announced that he has decided to leave at the end of the current run of episodes after four years on the programme. He will be replaced by Steven Bartlett, who at 29, is the show's youngest-ever investor.

Sara Davies

The show's youngest-ever Dragon, Sara Davies, made her fortune in the crafting sector. Over ten years ago, she founded Crafter's Companion from her university bedroom. Spotting a gap in the market for an envelope-making tool for DIY card-makers, Sara decided to invent one herself! She and her business partner husband Simon, share two sons - Oliver, six, and Charlie, three and reside in Teesside, North East England.

Sara Davies is the BBC show's newest face

