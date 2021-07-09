Laurence Fox reveals reason he's not on Celebrity Gogglebox The actor is best known for his role in ITV's Lewis

Actor Laurence Fox is perhaps best known for his role as DS James Hathaway in ITV drama Lewis, having appeared in the show from 2006 until it ended in 2015.

However, the 42-year-old has had other stints on TV both as an actor and as himself including Victoria, Agatha Christie's Marple, and on Celebrity Gogglebox in recent years.

Laurence starred in the hit Channel 4 reality show alongside his cousin and fellow actor, Emilia Fox, in 2019. But while Emilia returned to the show in 2020 alongside her mum – Laurence was noticeably absent.

The actor took to Twitter to explain the reason why he was missing from the programme. After a follower asked him if Channel 4 had asked him back, he responded: "They did. [But] I had to say no, as I would be worried about gettijg [sic] a load of grief and therefore not relaxed like last time. Never say never though!"

Emilia, however, reprised her role on Gogglebox, appearing alongside mum Joanna David in her home in West London. Emilia's parents are both in the showbiz world, so it's no wonder the younger generation of the Fox family caught the acting bug.

The actor confirmed on Twitter why he's not returned to Gogglebox

Emilia's mother has appeared in many TV shows over the years, including the 1971 BBC adaption of Pride and Prejudice, War and Peace and Ballet Shoes. Her father has appeared in many theatre productions. Emilia's younger brother, Freddie, is also a thespian having recently appeared as Jeremy Bamber in White House Farm and starred alongide Lily James in The Persuit of Love.

Laurence and his cousin Emilia appeared on the Channel 4 show last year

Despite not appearing on the latest series of Gogglebox, Laurence starred in new Netflix drama, White Lines. The Ibiza-based show follows a young woman who visits the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened to her brother, a DJ from Manchester whose body was discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance.

