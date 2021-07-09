Which couples from Love Is Blind are still together? The Netflix show is coming back for a spin-off...

Netflix have announced that they are releasing a spin-off show to Love Is Blind this month and we're pretty sure it's the best news we've heard in a while.

After series one's release in early 2020, everybody was hooked on the dating show and we can't wait to catch up with the OG couples.

The synopsis for the new show reads: "Ever wonder how things are going for the strangers who met and married on Love is Blind? The couples and singles are back for a three-episode anniversary party and they do NOT hold back." Countdown is on.

But if you can't wait until the 28 July and want to know where the couples are now – fear not, as we've done some digging and here's what happened to the couples after they said 'I Do' or, in some cases, 'I Do Not'...





WATCH: Amber confronts Jessica about her behaviour with Barnett

Amber and Matt (Barnett)

After a somewhat tricky journey to getting down the aisle, the final episode of season one saw Amber and Barnett tie the knot. Throughout their time dating, Barnett was being pulled from another direction, as fellow Love is Blind star Jessica also had her eye on him after their connection in the pods.

In addition, Barnett also had doubts on Amber's financial situation, and his family's view on her. However, love conquered all and they're still together to this day!

Amber and Barnett tied the knot and are still together

Lauren and Cameron

Lauren and Cameron were fairly solid from the start, so it's perhaps unsurprising that the couple remain happy and together to this day! In the show, there was a moment of uncertainty from Lauren's side as they drew closer to the big day.

And, now the couple are clearly still just as content. After the show, Lauren told Elite Daily: "Oh my God, we're so happy. It's just, like, every day we learn more and more about each other, and we honestly fall more and more in love with each other."

Lauren and Cameron are still happily married

Damian and Giannina

Giannina (Gigi) and Damian's big day was the first to be shown in the series, and was also arguably the most dramatic. The couple had a few fiery rows before the walked down the aisle, with many speculating whether they'd make it.

And when Gigi reached the altar and said yes to Damian, she was met with a sting when Damien said "I do not." Despite not wanting to marry Gigi, Damian did express his love for her in the finale and said: "I can't say it's over, we may need time apart. But it doesn't mean we won't be part of each other's lives again. I would like to think so anyway."

Since then, the couple have continued to be very on-and-off. They got back together soon after the show, but sparked confusion towards the end of 2020 when fans never saw the pair together on social media. They've yet to speak about the split (we're hoping to get the truth on the show) but it's thought that the pair split in early 2021.

Damian and Giannina got back together but have since split again

Jessica and Mark

After Jessica said "I do not" to Mark on their wedding day, Mark was left heartbroken. So it's no surprise that the two have gone their separate ways and continued to live their lives apart.

Speaking to the New York Post after the show, Mark revealed that Jessica had not spoken to him since the show, despite him reaching out to her. "I didn't hear back, but to me, it's just sending love out there." Sometimes it's just not meant to be.

Mark was heartbroken after Jessica said no to marrying him

Kenny and Kelly

Kelly told Kenny on their wedding day that she loved him, but could not marry him. The news clearly came as a shock to Kenny, who was keen to make Kelly his wife, and he even repeatedly asked for the cameras to stop rolling. The two then went their separate ways; Kenny has since moved to North Carolina while Kelly stayed in her home state Atlanta.

Kelly decided she couldn't marry Kenny

Carlton and Diamond

Despite falling in love in the pods, Diamond and Carlton's romance was short-lived and ended in Mexico before they made it to the wedding day. After Carlton opened up about his sexuality, Diamond felt that he wasn't honest from the get-go. The pair had many heated discussions and after a fiery row by the pool, the couple called it a day.

Diamon and Carlton didn't make it to their wedding day

During the argument, which aired in episode four, Carlton said: "I have clearly realised this is not the woman for me." He continued: "She has proven herself to be ignorant, she has proven herself to be stereotypical… I feel betrayed just as much as she feels betrayed."

