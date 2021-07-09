Who is joining Jonathan Ross on Celebrity Gogglebox? Meet his family here The chat show host is a father-of-three

Jonathan Ross is set to make an appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox again on Friday night, much to the delight of viewers who loved seeing The Masked Singer judge offer a glimpse into his home life on last week's episode.

On the show, Jonathan has been sharing a sofa with two of his children as well as his daughter Honey's boyfriend and their dogs. But what else is there to know about the 60-year-old's family? Keep reading to find out...

Who is Jonathan Ross' wife?

The TV and radio host is married to screenwriter and producer Jane Goldman. While not a household name, Jane is the woman behind some of the highest-grossing movies of the last decade; with Matthew Vaughn, she co-wrote the screenplays for the Kingsman films, Kick-Ass, The Woman in Black and many more.

Jonathan and Jane have been married since 1988

More recently, she has penned the script for the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid. She has also worked as an executive producer on Channel 4's The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, on which her husband has appeared many times.

The pair met in 1986 when Jane was just 16 and working as a showbiz journalist and Jonathan was 26 and an up-and-coming name and tied to the knot two years later. Jonathan revealed to HELLO! back in 2018 that the secret to their happy union is to "be nice to each other and talk," and it's clearly working! The couple will celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary this year.

Does Jonathan Ross have children?

Yes! Jonathan and Jane share three grown-up children together: Betty, 30, Harvey, 27, and Honey, 24. While Betty and Harvey have pursued careers away from the entertainment industry, Jonathan's youngest daughter Honey is has become something of a star in her own right as a plus-size fashion model, podcast host and body positivity campaigner.

Jonathan's daughter Honey is a plus-size fashion model and body positivity campaigner

She currently boasts more than 50,000 followers on Instagram and has hit headlines in the past after speaking out about the taboo around being plus-sized on ITV's Lorraine. She is currently dating musician Zane Sas, who is set to join the Ross family on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa on Friday's episode.

