Meet the jackpot winners of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

A brand new series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has begun airing on ITV, much to the delight of quizzers everywhere.

But did you know that just six contestants in the UK version's history of the show have taken home the million-pound prize? Find out who they are and where they are now below...

Judith Keppel

Former garden designer Judith was the first contestant to be crowned winner of Who Wants to be a Millionaire back in 2000. Original presenter Chris Tarrant exclaimed 'You're amazing!' after Judith was revealed as a winner. After her success on the show, she went on to become a team captain for BBC's Eggheads.

David Edwards

David took home the top prize the following year after Judith. David was asked "If you planted the seeds of Quercus robur, what would grow?'" and confidently said: "Quercus is a type of tree, Chris" before being handed the cheque. Afterwards, the former physics teacher also joined forces with Eggheads in 2008 and 2009, but wasn't as lucky as his team failed to win the series.

Robert Brydges

Oxford-educated former banker Robert took home the million-pound prize after needing his 50/50 lifeline for the final question. After much hesitation, Robert went for his final answer and guessed correctly. His win sparked some controversy as it came a mere eleven days after the Charles Ingram scandal. After his win, he returned to the show on playing for charity with TV presenter Judith Chalmers, winning £32,000.

Robert Brydges guessed his his million pound question

Pat Gibson

Pat was a multiple world-champion quiz player who tried her luck on the show in 2004 and became the fourth person to take home the show's top prize. Similar to Judith, Pat went on to join popular show Eggheads. On winning the show, Pat said: "The biggest thing for me with the winnings was I went part-time and I worked week in/week off, and that was marvellous. That made a big difference to my life."

Ingram Wilcox

Like Pat, Ingram was a quiz enthusiast who worked as a civil servant when he appeared on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? back in 2006. "The first thing I bought that I could call extravagance, was a banker's lamp, with a green glass shade. I promised myself if I won I'd buy one." He used his winnings to buy a £250,000 home in the South of France for himself and his wife and gave each of his five children £50,000.

Donald Fear

In 2020, Donald Fear, a history and politics teacher from Telford took to the hot seat and correctly managed to answer all 15 questions before being announced the show's sixth millionaire. He became the first person under Jeremy Clarkson's time as host to secure the top prize and was also the first contestant to win with lifelines to spare, having used only one.

Donald Fear is the most recent jackpot winner

Following his win, he revealed that he intended to stay in his teaching job until the end of term and share 70 per cent of his jackpot with his family. "I'm not going to be a millionaire for very long because I'm giving loads of it away!" he told the Daily Mail. Asked about what he intends to spend the rest of the money on, he said he intended to buy a motor home and visit "wonderful Britain".

