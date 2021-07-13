Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer wows fans with surprising new hobby The TV star has been enjoying some downtime recently

Izzie Balmer has been a much-loved member of the Antiques Road Trip family since she joined the daytime programme back in 2019.

Away from her TV work, Izzie, 31, predominantly works as a head valuer at the Wessex Auction rooms in Wiltshire, but she recently found time to try her hand at something new and her fans are seriously impressed!

Taking to Twitter, the TV star revealed her surprising new hobby - beekeeping. Sharing a photo of herself dressed in full protective gear, Izzie could be seen beaming as she posed in front of a beehive.

"I'm ready for you, Bees," she captioned the post, tagging it '#NowIWannaBeABeekeeper'.

Izzie's followers were intrigued by the photo and were quick to react. "Looks like a real experience - bet you were buzzing afterwards," one fan replied. Others joined in on the puns, with one saying: "You look the bees knees, Izzie," while another added: "Bee careful...! Xx."

Izzie Balmer impressed fans as she revealed her new hobby

A fourth person said: "I'm losing track of your talents: antique expert, Antique Road Trip star, dancer and now an apiarists," which prompted Izzie to admit that while she's not calling herself an apiarist - another word for beekeeper - just yet, she would "love" to have her own beehive one day.

While Izzie has no doubt been loving taking a break from filming the BBC show, viewers will be pleased to know that a new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is set to air soon. Similar in format to the original, it sees the show's antiques experts enlist the help of famous faces from the world of entertainment to find incredible treasures and raise the most money for charity.

Confirmed stars set to appear in the new series are Trisha Goddard and Good Morning Britain's Dr Amir Khan. They were spotted with Izzie and fellow expert Tim Medhurst filming for the show in Hertfordshire last month.

Izzie, 31, became a part of the BBC show during its ninth series, joining the likes of Charles Hanson, Philip Surrell and James Braxton to hunt for the best antiques the country has to offer. Prior to that, she was a part of another antiques programme titled Street Auction.

