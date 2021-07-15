A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman reveals unusual way he spent anniversary The TV star has been married for ten years

Ben Hillman has been a regular face on the Channel 4 show A Place in the Sun since 2015, but for even longer than that he has been happily married to his wife, Gabby.

The TV presenter and his wife, who works as an NHS nurse, tied the knot in 2011 and recently celebrated their tenth anniversary together.

Taking to Instagram stories on Saturday morning to speak directly to his followers, Ben revealed that while he and his wife had some exciting plans later on in the day, there was a more pressing matter he needed to address first.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun star Scarlette reveals downside to working on show

"Today is a good day because it is my 10th wedding anniversary," he began. "Can you believe, how fantastic is that? And we're going to a little music festival down the road which I'm super excited about but first of all I want to have a good moan."

The presenter then launched into a tirade about the state of his neighbourhood, which was sadly covered in rubbish that no one else offered to pick up.

Ben and his wife Gabby celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary recently

"Why is it these days people think it alright to let someone else pick up after them?" Ben asked before explaining: "Yesterday the bins were collected and a neighbour's bin was pecked to death by a seagull and now the rubbish has been floating around for a day and no one's done a thing about it - so I'm doing it myself!"

In the next clip, Ben showed he had a litter picker and a bin bag and, true to his word, was picking up all the stray litter himself. Tagging the story #5minutecleanup, he then said: "All done, all cleaned up and it took five minutes. Why can't anyone else do that?"

Ben and Gabby share two children together. Soon after the couple tied the knot, they welcomed their first daughter, Hope Blossom, followed by another daughter, Honour Willow.

