A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman shows off envy-inducing hot tub after DIY garden transformation The presenter is a dab hand at DIY and took to Instagram to unveil his latest epic project

Ben Hillman's latest Instagram post is guaranteed to leave you feeling a little envious – as the A Place in the Sun star revealed he has installed a hot tub in his garden!

Taking to Instagram earlier this month the TV star and dad-of-two unveiled his latest DIY project, which he completed just in time for the heatwave. In one photo, Ben could be seen relaxing in the hot tub with his wife and two children, while another showed him busy at work preparing his garden for the new installation.

Captioning the series of photos, he wrote: "Proof how essential #DIY can lead to quality family time. Ok so I know I'm supposed to be finishing the #gardenroom but with the year and a half we've all had I wanted to give my family a summer to remember so we have literally taken the plunge and installed a hot tub."

WATCH: Ben Hillman has unveiled his latest home renovation project - a hot tub!

He added that he also had the genius idea of lowering the hot tub to ground level to "reduce its impact on the garden and provide a more private bathing experience."

Fans of the TV star were completely blown away and even a little bit jealous. Commenting below the post, one said: "Wow, this is gorgeous! A little oasis. Well done!" alongside a string of clapping hand emojis. Another wrote: "You've done an amazing job Ben, it looks superb," while a third joked: "Where's the invite?"

Ben, his wife Gaby and their two daughters wasted no time before trying the hot tub out

It's not the first time Ben has impressed his followers with his DIY skills. He and his wife Gaby have been renovating their home in Brighton since purchasing the property back in 2016 and have done an impressive job, not just on the extension but on saving some cash, too.

Ben shared with his followers the process of installing the new garden feature

Back in November, the star opened up about how he managed to slash the cost of his bathroom renovation, telling Metro Online: "I had spent so much money on the house [in the past] but lockdown made me reassess what money I'm chucking at it. We went from spending £15,000 on a bathroom to £500. But even though it's super-budget, it's great and just as pleasing. Lockdown has taught me to be more inventive."

Ben and Gaby have been married since 2011. Soon after the couple tied the knot, they welcomed their first daughter, Hope Blossom, followed by their second daughter Honour Willow. The presenter also spoke about how his two children enjoy helping their parents when it comes to work on the house.

He said: "They are my DIY girls and join me on my adventures. During the build I did the A Place In The Sun walk around with them, saying, 'Imagine how it's going to look like when it's finished.'"

