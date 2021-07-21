We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jeremy Clarkson's hugely popular show, Clarkson's Farm, will return for a second season. The Amazon Prime series, which aired its first season last month, made the exciting announcement on Wednesday, revealing that filming had already commenced for new episodes.

The reality show, which has become a smash-hit with viewers and critics alike, sees Jeremy, along with his long-term girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, do their best to learn all about the logistics of running a farm from local farmers and agricultural experts.

WATCH: Have you watched Clarkson's Farm yet?

Series two promises more of the same laughter and insight. The synopsis reads: "Viewers can expect a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team: tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor 'Cheerful' Charlie, Jeremy's better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and many more.

"Series two promises to bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy and co on their agricultural adventure."

Jeremy was thrilled with the news: "I'm absolutely delighted that, once again you'll be able to spend some time with Cheerful Charlie, Gerald, Lisa and, of course, Kaleb. We are such a happy team."

The former Top Gear host and his partner Lisa opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview about their time at Diddly Squat Farm and filming for the Amazon series.

Jeremy and Lisa's show is hugely popular

Starring on our Spotlight cover, Jeremy told HELLO!: "I've actually lived on the farm for many years, we had it for all sorts of inheritance tax reasons, but I was very busy with writing newspaper columns, there was Top Gear to start with and then latterly The Grand Tour, as well as other projects and shows.

"The farm made no money, it didn't cost any money, it was just a nice thing to have. It was run by a chap from the village who was a farmer, and then when he was retiring, I suddenly thought, 'I can do that.'"

Lisa added: "You know what, it took a little bit of time to settle into. We were both a bit anxious about getting COVID and what would happen if we did, so there was that anxiety. But we got into a routine pretty quickly."

