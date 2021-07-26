Everything we know about Derry Girls season three so far When will Orla, Erin, Claire, Michelle and the wee English fella be back on our screens?

Derry Girls is a beloved comedy that is set in Northern Ireland in the 90s and follows a group of girls (and the wee English fella, James) as they go through the trials and tribulations of growing up while also dealing with living through the Troubles. With season two having been released in early 2019, we’re definitely due more episodes - but when will season three be out? Here’s everything we know so far…

When will Derry Girls season three be released?

Lucky for us, Tara Lynne O’Neill, who plays Erin’s mother Mary, has given us a much-needed update on season three! Chatting to The Irish Mirror, she said: “It's happening this year, it's definitely happening this year! If we leave it another year, we'll all be old-age pensioners! It will be called Derry Old Ones! No, we're gonna do it this year, so it will be out early next year. We're tied in for the filming date, we're shooting this year.”

WATCH: The best of Derry Girls season two

Filming for the hilarious comedy was due to originally take place in summer 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

What will Derry Girls season three be about?

Although the plot has been kept under wraps, Nicola Coughlan, who has shot to fame in her role as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton over the past year, tweeted: “Honestly the storylines in this series are the best we've ever done so I can't tell you how worth it the wait will have been.”

Chatting about season three to Radio Times, the show’s creator Lisa McGee said: “I suppose we’d be in the peacetime then, and that was interesting for all sorts of reasons, because it was so different, and then there was real fear I think, because we started to realise what there was to lose. So all that is hugely interesting.”

She also chatted about a potential romance storyline between James and Erin, saying: “I’ve always thought James likes her, but I think he maybe doesn’t even understand that yet, and I don’t know when that’ll, it might happen when they’re much older, so it might not actually happen in our show. But I think the potential is there, it’s something I’m interested in seeing – I might toy with it if we do another season, I’m not sure.”

