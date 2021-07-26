Rosamund Pike’s new fantasy drama The Wheel of Time: everything we know so far 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We have finally been given a first look at Rosamund Pike’s much-anticipated The Wheel of Time TV show adaptation, which is set to land on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021. The series will be based on the bestselling fantasy novel series - and sees Rosamund play the lead role of Moiraine. Find out everything we know about the series so far…

What is The Wheel of Time about?

Based on Robert Jordan’s beloved book series, the synopsis for the upcoming show reads: “Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.

“There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

Is there a The Wheel of Time trailer?

The trailer is set to be released, but in the meantime, we have been treated to the first-look poster of Rosamund in the role of Moiraine. In the photo, the I Care A Lot actress can be seen with long dark hair instead of her usual blonde tresses, while wearing a navy blue cloak and standing at the doorway of what appears to be a gateway.

Rosamund looks so different in the new role!

When will The Wheel of Time be released?

Although we don’t have an exact date just yet, the series will be available on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in November 2021.

