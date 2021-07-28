Nine Perfect Strangers: everything you need to know about Nicole Kidman’s new drama

Nicole Kidman’s much-anticipated new drama, Nine Perfect Strangers, is set to be on our screens very soon - and follows the actress as the founder of an unusual heath and wellness facility. With an all-star cast and an intriguing storyline, we’re so excited to watch this one. Here’s everything we know about it so far…

What is Nine Perfect Strangers about?

Based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies, the series follows a group of nine stressed city dwellers, who are trying to get on a path to a better way of living. The synopsis reads: “Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

Nicole plays Masha in the new show

Who is in the Nine Perfect Strangers cast?

As well as Nicole, the upcoming show has a seriously star-studded cast, including Spy star Melissa McCarthy as Francis, Hollywood star Samira Weaving as Jessica, The Hobbit’s Luke Evans as Lars, Bobby Cannavale as Tony and Regina Hall as Carmel.

Melissa McCarthy also stars

Is there a trailer for Nine Perfect Stranger?

Yes, check it out here. Speaking about the trailer, one person wrote: “One of the most anticipated limited series I want to see,” while another added: “Having just finished the audiobook this week I can already see a few differences, but I'm sure this will be worth watching. Roll on August!”

When is Nine Perfect Strangers out in the UK and the US?

Lucky US fans will be able to watch the drama on Hulu from August 18, while it will be available in the UK and worldwide (excluding US and China) on 20 August on Amazon Prime Video. We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait!

