Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell reveals greatest auction loss 

Antique expert Philip Serrell has opened up about his biggest loss at an auction - and it sounds quite unfortunate!

The Antiques Road Trip star was chatting about his time on Bargain Hunt when he revealed he lost around £150 on a wooden turkey, explaining to BBC: "That really was a turkey when it lost about £150."

Antiques Road Trip's biggest ever sale

However, he has had some big successes too, saying: "I found a Royal Worcester vase that made nearly £800 - still not made up for some of the losses!" The TV personality added that his favourite part of the shows had to be the auctions, explaining: "In a rather masochistic sort of way I love the auctions. Unfortunately they don't always love me!"

Antiques Road Trip's most expensive item was found by the show's presenter, Paul Laidlaw, during the non-celebrity version of the show. After delving into an antique store in Margate, Kent, he purchased a £60 camera which sold at auction for an incredible £20,000 back in 2018.

Philip opened up about working in antiques

In the show, Paul is gobsmacked by the auction's progression and receives a round of applause at the high price of the sale. At the time, he said: "I have no words, I'm over the moon. I genuinely am flabbergasted. You go treasure hunting - but does it get any better than that? I don't think it does!"

The item, one of Auguste Bertsch’s extremely rare Chambre Automatique, a camera combined with a microscope, was purchased via an online bid to a private collector in Switzerland.

