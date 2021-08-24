Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love cast is here - and it is amazing We are so excited for this one

Everything I Know About Love was the book everyone was talking about back in 2018, and now the bestselling book is finally being turned into a TV show! The BBC has announced the casting for the upcoming series - and it sounds incredible!

The seven-part series will be directed by Harlots director China Moo-Young, and is set to star The Witcher star Emma Appleton as Maggie and The Morning Show star Bel Powley as Birdy. They will also be joined by Alex Rider star Marli Siu as Nell, Gangs of London actor Jordan Peters as Neil, and newcomers Aliyah Odoffin and Connor Finch as Amara and Street respectively.

The synopsis for the show reads: “Set in a 2012 London house-share with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early noughties, the series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?”

The Witcher star Emma Appleton will play Maggie

Chatting about casting, Dolly said: “I am beyond thrilled with every actor we have on board for Everything I Know About Love. Aisha Bywaters has helped us find our dream cast and we are so excited to see them inhabit the world of the show and bring its stories and relationships to life.” China added: “ We have a sublime cast for Everything I Know About Love and I'm so excited to see them bring all the heart and humour of Dolly's scripts to life on screen.”

Bel Powley is set to play Birdy

Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, Jo McClellan, said: “The BBC are incredibly excited to have this talented young cast join Dolly, China and the Working Title team to create this funny, uplifting and big-hearted show about friendship and love.”

