7 shows to watch if you love Bridgerton Need some new ideas on what to watch?

Are you obsessed with Bridgerton? Has it opened your eyes to the scandalous world of Regency dramas, where flashing an ankle or taking a stroll in the gardens unaccompanied could see you banished from all good society?

Well fear not, as there is much more where that came from! While we wait for the season two, which is set to see Antony Bridgerton take centre stage as the next reformed rake, check out the shows to watch if you adored the new Netflix series...

The Great - Channel 4

A perfect follow-up to Bridgerton is this very tongue-in-cheek take on Catherine the Great's rise to power in Russia. Believing herself to fall madly in love with Emperor Peter, Catherine has a rude awakening when arriving at her new home. This is outrageous, witty and very risque. Season two is right around the corner, and we promise you it's worth catching up in time to tune in to the future adventures of Catherine and Peter. Enjoy!

Outlander - Amazon Prime Video

Romance? Check. Long risque wedding night scenes that seem to last an entire episode? Check. Head over to Amazon Prime Video to check out the period drama, which follows a 1940s war nurse who accidentally travels through time and finds herself in the 18th century. And in the arms of a gorgeous highlander called Jamie who just happens to be the love of her life.

Downton Abbey - Netflix

You'd think that Downton Abbey is entirely without scandal, but that is by no means the case. In season one, Lady Mary is faced with something of a conundrum as an unmarried woman after a man dies suddenly... in her bed. If you've never given Downton a try, now's the time!

Harlots - BBC iPlayer

This popular BBC drama looks at the lives of a group of women working in brothels, and how some can rise to fame and fortune with a gentlemen caller while others fall to ruin. Starring Jessica Brown Findlay and Samantha Morton, it is an excellent watch.

Lady Chatterley's Lover - Netflix

Head over to Netflix to check out Richard Madden as the brooding gamekeeper Oliver Mellors who strikes up a relationship with Lady Chatterley after her husband is wounded in the First World War. Watch this version with Holliday Grainger and Richard Madden before Netflix's new adaptation, set to star The Crown's Emma Corrin!

Reign - Netflix

This series follows Mary, Queen of Scots, in a very, very loose adaptation of real-life events, including plenty of very juicy love triangles and mysterious predictions of Nostradamus himself. Think Riverdale but with much bigger dresses and tiaras.

Death Comes to Pemberley - Netflix

What happens after Elizabeth Bennet marries Mr Darcy? A murder mystery, of course. The story takes place six years after Lizzie finally accepts Darcy's proposal, and follows a mysterious murder on the grounds of Pemberley, for which Lydia's husband Mr Wickham is the main suspect.

