9-1-1 season five first trailer sees crew fight their biggest challenge yet This looks seriously good!

9-1-1’s season five trailer has finally landed, and sees our favourite crew undergo their biggest challenge yet after the city is hacked, and there is a widespread blackout causing major problems including an air traffic control incident. The tag line read: “When the lights go out, chaos sets in.”

READ: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt praised by fans for uplifting message

Fans were delighted with the new footage, with one tweeting: “EEEEEEEEEEEEEKSSSSSSSS!!! OMG!! I soooo cannot wait to see my favorite crew back in action,” while another added: “Yaaaay, thank you! your next task is to talk to the hair people and tell them to get their gel, combs, and paws outta Buck and Eddie’s hair.” A third person joked: “Sighs. Puts Monday nights as unavailable at my job.”

It's gonna be a wild ride... #911onFOX is BACK Monday, September 20! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EvqPyOfD51 — 9-1-1 on FOX (@911onFOX) August 26, 2021

WATCH: 9-1-1's season five trailer is finally here

The series follows a group of first responders, Captain Bobby Nash, Evan Buck Buckley, Eddie Diaz and Hen Wilson, as they face every challenge imaginable in Los Angeles. The series will be returning on 20 September, while its spin-off, Lone Star, will be back in the new year.

MORE: 9-1-1 star shares sweet behind the scenes memories ahead of 'dramatic' season 4 finale

MORE: 7 of the most weird and wacky moments from 9-1-1

Are you looking forward to the upcoming season?

Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman, who star as Buck and Eddie, respectively, previously opened up to HELLO! About their characters, with Oliver explaining: "The job of the actor is to try and play with the most truthful thing within that moment and take into consideration, even subconsciously, the relationship we have built between us as the characters.

"I don't know if there is now a conscious decision made about particular moments, it's just playing the truth of the moment and then we see that result on screen."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.