Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge flooded with messages after celebratory post It was a special day for the TV star

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge has been flooded with messages from fans of the Channel 4 show after the couple's latest social media post.

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Angel and Dick Strawbridge lament major renovation delays

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the couple shared an adorable photo of Dick with the family's beloved pooch Petale in the stunning gardens of their 19th-century castle in the Martigné-sur-Mayenne commune of France.

The photo was captioned: "If you're a reader of @thetimes you may have spotted that... ITS MR STRAWBRIDGES BIRTHDAY. Happy Birthday Dick!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

Of course, followers flooded to the comment section with sweet birthday wishes for the now 51-year-old TV star. "Happy Birthday Dick! Love you guys & your amazing show & beautiful Château. Have a wonderful day!" one wrote.

MORE: 5 facts you didn't know about Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal 'immense achievement' in latest project

Another added: "Happy Birthday! Many happy returns, hope you've had a fabulous day!" while a third just shared a string of champagne bottle emojis.

Dick and his wife, Angel, have recently returned to our screens for a new series of Escape to the Chateau: DIY, which sees them help other British families who have relocated to France to renovate their own châteaux.

The couple shared the photo to mark Dick's 51st birthday on Friday

During a recent episode, Angel opened up about the one part of the chateau restoration she would like to do again if she could. The mother-of-two admitted that in the early days of the restoration the couple decided to put gravel down in the courtyard to save money - something that she now regrets.

She said: "This bit outside the house is a big monster of just ugliness. There's this rectangle shape [and there] is just nothing there.

Dick and Angel have returned to screens for a new series of Escape to the Chateau: DIY

"I wanted the gravel down because it was €20 a tonne and it covered a space. Obviously I don't like it now I don't think it looks very good," she continued. "I want something really special, so we've been looking, Dick and I, at options and it's really hard."

MORE: Fans defend Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge after recent video

However, the couple do have one ambitious plan in mind - and it's a sweet nod to the early days of their romance. She explained: "When we first started dating. Dick bought me a birdcage – it was huge, it was Victorian, it's stunning. But it started our love and discussions of potentially having an aviary.

"When we started talking about the outside of the house, Dick said, 'Let's get those aviaries we've been talking about.' Pretty birds, lovebirds, canaries, colourful birds. I think it's going to be quite special."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.