Garden Rescue: why you’ll never see Charlie Dimmock’s own garden Are you a fan of Garden Rescue?

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock spends her days on the popular show making other people’s gardens beautiful - but what does her own look like? Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing it any time soon, but why?

MORE: Meet Love Your Garden presenter Alan Titchmarsh's wife

Charlie doesn’t have an Instagram account like her former co-stars the Rich Brothers and s we can only imagine what her garden is like. However, she previously opened up about it back in 2016, and revealed that it wasn’t in “tip-top condition”. She explained: "Firstly I have to say my garden isn't always in tip-top condition!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Garden Rescue?

“Unfortunately I tend to be away working at the more critical busy times (spring and summer) so I often get behind. With all gardens it's best to do maintenance frequently and regularly that way you actually make the maintenance easier.”

MORE: Garden Rescue's new series update will excite fans – get the details

MORE: Take a look at the Garden Rescue stars' own gardens

The TV personality continued: “For example by tackling weeds often they don't get the chance to set seed so long term you reduce their numbers making weeding easier and easier and by cutting lawns at least once a week you not only get an attractive finish but the lawn thickens up helping prevent weed seedlings getting in."

We'd love to see Charlie's garden

She also told the Express that she had big plans to improve it after finishing filming her gardening show, explaining: "I’m going to try and make my garden look good because I’ve been doing this so long, it looks like a disaster area! In the autumn, I’m tackling my garden; I might get one of the landscape team [from Garden Rescue] to do a bit of paving for me. I want the autumn to be dry and not too hot and not too cold so I can get on.”

Hopefully we’ll be able to see the end result of her hard work one day!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.