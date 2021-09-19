All there is to know about Escape to the Country's Sonali Shah Sonali is a presenter, broadcaster and journalist

Sonali Shah is a regular face on BBC's Escape to the Country, providing expert knowledge and support for hopeful house-hunters looking for their ideal property in the British countryside.

MORE: Escape to the Country: applications are open to appear in BBC show

But the presenter has more than one string to her bow and has had quite an impressive career. Want to know more about the TV star? We investigated...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin's HELLO! shoot

Sonali Shah's early career

Sonali began her career working in radio as part of the BBC World Service as a producer, before going on to front radio shows such as Weekend Business and Wake Up to Money on BBC 5 Live. By 2006, Sonali was working for Newsround as a relief presenter on weekends and evenings, but eventually became a presenter for the main show in 2008.

Sonali has worked for the BBC for a number of years now

The broadcaster has also reported in the sports industry, having presented the BBC coverage for the Commonwealth Games and the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Fun fact: Sonali trained as a dancer for over ten years, and even competed with former Strictly Come Dancing champion and fellow BBC star Ore Oduba for 2013's Let's Dance for Comic Relief.

MORE: Escape to the Country: Where are ex-presenters of the show now?

MORE: Nicki Chapman leaves fans gob-smacked with incredible new snaps

Sonali Shah's later career

Sonali became a presenter for Escape to the Country in 2014 and has been a familiar face on the lifestyle show since, joining the likes of Alistair Appleton and Jules Hudson. It's not the only show she's now known for; Sonali also presents Crimewatch and the National Lottery Draws, and has done since 2015.

The presenter began working on Escape to the Country in 2015

Sonali Shah's family

Sonali and her husband Adarsh have two children together: four-year-old son Rafi and seven-year-old daughter Ariana. The presenter mostly keeps her family life private, but Sonali did share this gorgeous selfie of her with her daughter Ariana when she was a newborn from 2014.

Sonali posted this adorable photo to her Instagram

The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "I took this photo almost 7 years ago... Ariana used to sleep on my shoulder... now she rests her head on my shoulder when she stands so tall next to little ol' me. My mum is right, there's nothing quite like having a daughter."

MORE: Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson teases 'exciting changes' to BBC show

Chatting to Baby Magazine when Ariana was a toddler, Sonali said: "I know it’s a cliché expression but life as a mum is the ultimate rollercoaster – especially because I’m a working mum.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.