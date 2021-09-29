7 shows to watch if you love The Repair Shop We think you'll love these wholesome and comforting programmes

The Repair Shop is one of the BBC's most adored shows. The programme, hosted by Jay Blades, has become somewhat of a TV staple that sees old possession restored and repaired into their original glory.

MORE: Will Kirk reveals behind-the-scenes glimpse of exciting new series

If you're one of the millions of viewers that adore watching Jay and co. change people's lives with their handy work, then we think these other titles could be up your street. From old classics to new shows that you might have missed – we've got you covered...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jay Blades chats new series of The Repair Shop on This Morning

Saved and Remade

This one is relatively new to TV screens so you might be unfamiliar with it, but if you love The Repair Shop, then you'll definitely enjoy watching Saved and Remade on BBC Two.

You'll love Saved and Remade if you like The Repair Shop

The programme, fronted by presenter Sabrina Grant, follows a very similar format – only the items brought in don't just get repaired into their original condition, they get transformed and remade into entirely new, functional pieces. Catch up on the entire first series on iPlayer.

The Bidding Room

The Bidding Room, available to watch on the iPlayer, offers a slightly different kind of programme, but the creators behind the show are responsible for The Repair Shop, so you're safe watching knowing it's bound to be good.

The Bidding Room is on BBC

It sees members of the public bring in some of their most intriguing possessions to be valued by an expert, before facing five dealers who then bid against each other to purchase the item. The owners of the possessions are told how much to expect for their objects and are often offered more than they bargained for!

MORE: Who is the voice behind The Repair Shop? Meet Bill Paterson here

MORE: Meet The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades' family

Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are known and loved for documenting their incredible journey to transform a worn-down French chateau into an enviable home. In their spin-off show, available to watch on All 4, Dick and Angel help viewers tackle tricky DIY predicaments from sprucing up a front door to transforming your bathroom.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's spin-off, Make Do and Mend is a big hit

The Great Garden Revolution

It's not just your indoor items and furniture that need some attention now and then – gardens and outdoor spaces are the perfect way to transform your home. And now, with the weather turning, there's never been a better time to tune into Channel 4's brand new show, The Great Garden Revolution.

The Great Garden Revolution is a new show

The four-part series introduces some new experts to make acquaintance with as they offer their expert knowledge and tips to make your garden great. Catch up with the series so far on All 4.

Alan Titchmarsh: Spring into Summer

On the topic of gardens – who better to turn to than national treasure and horticulture pro Alan Titchmarsh? The new series on ITV sees the TV regular joined by a new celebrity each week to talk all things nature as we make our way through spring.

Alan Titchmarsh's new show is popular on ITV

Money for Nothing

If you're a follower of The Repair Shop, then you may already know that Jay Blades cut his TV teeth on Money for Nothing. Host Sarah Moore meets people up and down the country who are thinking of throwing out particular items they think are worthless, but after a spruce up, they soon realise they might be worth a healthy profit. Available to watch on the iPlayer.

Are you a fan of Money For Nothing?

MORE: Where is The Repair Shop filmed and can you visit?

Antiques Roadshow

A classic, right? Without the long-running popularity of BBC's Antiques Roadshow, shows like The Repair Shop might not be around. Even after over 40 years of airing, the show manages to produce many jaw-dropping moments to this day. The perfect Sunday night comfort watch.

The Antiques Roadshow is as popular as ever

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.