Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed? The second series is going down a treat with viewers

Are you watching All Creatures Great and Small? The second series of the beloved drama, which is a remake of the classic show, recently returned to Channel 5 and the new series has so far gone down a treat.

The drama is adored for its charming characters and heartwarming stories – but the picturesque location, which is set in the fictional town of Darrowby, is also a big attraction for viewers. So where is the show filmed? We found out…

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small returns for series two

Although the town of Darrowby where the beloved characters live and work is fictional, the cast and crew headed to Grassington in the southern Yorkshire Dales to provide the perfect 1930s backdrop.

A number of real-life landmarks were altered to replicate period buildings such as pubs and bookshops for the episodes. For example, local bookshop The Stripey Badger, was used to show a greengrocer. Meanwhile a pub named The Devonshire, was used to film exterior scenes for fictional pub, The Drovers Arms. The majority of indoors scenes were shot in a film studio.

It seems the cast and crew thoroughly enjoyed their time in Grassington filming for the new series. Actress Rachel Shenton, who portrays Helen Alderson, the love-interest of James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), noted the kindness of the local people that make production enjoyable.

The cast and crew headed to Grassington to film

"It was the willingness of the people and enthusiasm of the people which helped so much," she told reporters, adding: "We couldn't have wished for more."

Fans of All Creatures Great and Small will know that the TV series is based on the literary work of real-life vet James Herriot, who also went by the name of Alf Wright, who ran his surgeon in the village of Thirsk.

The show's backdrop is part of its charm

The building where his real practice was located has since been turned into a museum named The World of James Herriot. For scenes depicted Mrs Pumphrey's stately home, the cast and crew headed to Grade I listed Georgian building, Broughton Hall.

The show has been well-received by viewers overall. One person said on Twitter: "Great to have @AllCreaturesTV back on our screens! Fantastic first episode of this new series! #ACGAS #allcreaturesgreatandsmall."

