Who is Craig Revel Horwood's partner? Get the details

Although Craig Revel Horwood is considered by many to be Strictly Come Dancing's toughest judge, the 54-year-old has a romantic side that we don't get to see on camera!

WATCH: Craig Revel Horwood discusses his romantic engagement

Who is Craig Revel Horwood dating?

Craig is currently engaged to horticulturalist Jonathan Myring, who is 22 years his junior. The TV personality sweetly confirmed that he was in a relationship with Jonathan back in March 2018, telling The Sun: "He's good looking, 5ft 10in, dark hair and beard. We met on the Strictly Tour a month ago.

Craig and Jonathan have been together since early 2018

"He came to the show with a friend and we met backstage. We plan on seeing each other a lot. We have all our weekends planned until Strictly." He also opened up about Jonathan on Loose Women, explaining: "He is fabulous and I love him, he is absolutely gorgeous and adorable, and yes he is 20 years younger."

How did Craig Revel Horwood and Jonathan Myring get engaged?

Appearing on The Steph Show back in May, Craig and Jonathan revealed that the marriage proposal took place during a recent trip to Tasmania. "It was a slight disaster really," said Jonathan. "I had a beautiful engagement planned in Tasmania and Craig refused to go and sit on the banks of the river to look for platypus. So I had to call him to frantically call him to go…"

We love their engagement story!

Interrupting his partner, Craig quipped: "That's because the last time we waited for platypus, it was four hours and we didn't see one. So I wasn’t going to sit through that again, was I? All I wanted to do was go back to the hotel and have a bubble bath. Well I jumped in the bubble bath and then Jonathan jumped in with me and proposed in the bubble bath with a glass of champagne."

Meeting the parents

Craig has already met his future husband's family, and it sounds like they all got along like a house on fire. "He’s had a long weekend down at my country house, and I’ve been to stay with him," he explained. "I met his parents... went out with all his friends and crashed a 50th birthday in the village where he lives. We plan on seeing each other a lot. We have all our weekends planned until Strictly."

He has also spent Christmas with Jonathan's family, telling the Daily Mail: "I am about to spend Christmas in the bosom of his family down in Sussex. It will be very traditional with lots of children running around. I love it, I will even be doing some cooking. I’m very good at stuffing." The couple recently revealed their plans to wed in 2023.

Craig and Jonathan will be tying the knot!

Who was Craig Revel Horwood previously dating?

Craig was previously in a relationship with Britain's Got Talent puppeteer Damon Scott, before the pair called it quits in 2016. Damon opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Sun, where he said: "We could get through a bottle and a half of vodka between us in a night. At times that was a daily thing. If I drank that much now I’d be hospitalised."

Before Damon, Craig was in a five-year relationship before the pair called it quits after growing apart. Chatting about the split in 2011, Craig explained: "Our worlds are very different and we both knew it wasn’t working."

Craig with Damon, who he dated until 2016

Has Craig Revel Horwood ever been married?

Craig was married to Jane Horwood in 1990 before the pair parted way after just two years. They have remained good friends since their marriage, and Jane runs Craig's website.

Speaking to Wales Online, he said: "We are friends now, Jane and I, but it wasn’t very amicable at the time. Now we can go out for lunch and talk about life honestly. I love her deeply as a friend, now and forever, and wish her all the happiness in the world."

