Meet Andie MacDowell's very famous children – including daughter and Maid co-star The mother and daughter both appear in the Netflix show

Netflix's brand new series, Maid, is the powerful new series that everyone seems to be talking about right now. Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, the ten-part show focuses on Alex, a mother at her wits ends after leaving an abusive marriage.

In an attempt to make ends meet, Alex finds work as a cleaner to try and improve life for her and her daughter, but face many obstacles along the way.

The inspiring drama sees Margaret Qualley (The Nice Guys, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) play the lead. But did you know her mother was famous actress Andie MacDowell? Andie, best known for her stints in Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral, also appears in the series alongside her daughter, Margaret.

Before you get stuck into the series, get to know about Andie's very famous family below...

Andie and Margaret in Maid on Netflix

Andie MacDowell has three children with her first husband, Paul Qualley who was a rancher and former model. Their eldest is Justin, who was born in 1986 but lives a private life away from the spotlight.

Andie and Paul welcomed their second child, daughter Rainey, in 1990. Like her mother, Rainey pursued a career in show business. In 2012, Rainey made her acting debut on the film Mighty Fine, which also starred Chazz Palminteri and her mother.

Andie with her two daughted, Rainey (left) and Margaret (right)

She has also appeared in other films such as Oceans 8, Perfect and the TV show, Mad Men. Away from acting however, Rainey is best known for her music, which she releases under the name Rainsford.

Before Margret Qualley followed in her mother's footsteps into acting, she started out training as a ballet dancer and working as model. In 2013, she made her acting debut in the film, Palo Alto and received high-praise for appearing in HBO's The Leftovers.

More recently, she has starred in big blockbusters such as The Nice Guys and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, before landing a career-defining role in Netflix's Maid.

