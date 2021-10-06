Silent Witness fans left 'sobbing' after emotional finale - as fan favourite character confirms return The BBC drama ended with some good news on Tuesday evening

BBC's Silent Witness aired its series finale on Tuesday evening, and the closing scenes proved to be a particularly emotional watch for fans.

MORE: Silent Witness: viewers outraged by shock death of main character

The episode finally saw the moment Jack Hodgson (David Cave) and Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) realise after weeks of speculation that they were falling for each other. One scene saw them share their first kiss in the back of cab, which moved many viewers watching at home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Series 24 of Silent Witness was a big hit with fans

One person wrote on Twitter: "I've lost count of how many times I've re-watched it now and still, every single time, my heart leaps when she moves from his cheek.

"It's so beautifully shot and is just perfect with that music. Gorgeous and tender and absolutely worth the wait. #SilentWitness."

Another said: "Violently sobbing #SilentWitness," as a third tweeted: "Did it really happen last night or did I have another fever dream. #SilentWitness." A fourth was also particularly pleased with how the story came to a conclusion, even after so many years.

MORE: Silent Witness fans left fuming after show 'ruined' by shocking plot twist

MORE: Emilia Fox makes rare comment on love life in new interview

Jack and Nikki finally got together!

"Jack has been so patient with Nikki, never pressured her at all, waited 8 years for her whilst being desperately in love with her, stuck by her through thick and thin," they wrote, adding: "And now they’re finally together I'm never gonna stop talking about this #SilentWitness."

The sweet moment came just before the BBC show announced that fan-favourite character Amanda Burton would be returning to show the next year for the Silent Witness 25 anniversary.

The actress, who left the show back in 2004, said of her reprisal: "I am so excited to be returning to Silent Witness and stepping back into Sam Ryan’s shoes – with a difference! Audiences can look forward to plenty of twists and turns as they discover what Sam's been doing since leaving the Lyell."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.