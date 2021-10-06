We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black History Month falls this month and to mark the occasion, streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are keen to dedicate space on their platforms with some brilliant shows and films.

We love watching these all-year round, not just in October, but if the event has got you looking for some new content to enjoy, take a look at our pick of titles that celebrate Black voices and comedy, as well as providing important lessons in history. Happy watching!

WATCH: You can catch One Night in Miami on Amazon Prime now

One Night in Miami

Available on Amazon Prime

One Night in Miami was very well-received when it was released earlier this year and even picked up three Academy Award nominations.

Regina King directs this film with a stellar cast who depict the real-life story of the night Sam Cooke, Muhammad Ali, Malcom X and Jim Brown gathered in a hotel room to discuss their role in the Civil Rights Movement. Leslie Odom Jr.'s rendition of A Change is Gonna Come was a particular highlight of this must-see film.

Have you seen One Night in Miami?

Dear White People

Available on Netflix

New episodes of Dear White People have just landed on Netflix so there's never been a better time to catch up on this brilliantly clever show. "Students of colour navigate the daily slights and slipper politics of life at an Ivy League college that's not nearly as 'post-racial' as it thinks," reads the synopsis.

Dear White People is on Netflix

Sitting in Limbo

Available on BBC iPlayer

This heartbreaking and eye-opening film tells a story inspired by the Windrush scandal. The synopsis reads: "After 50 years in the UK, Anthony Bryan is wrongfully detained by the Home Office and threatened with deportation.

Sitting in Limbo is a powerful film

Judas and the Black Messiah

Available on Netflix

Another film that made waves at the 2021 award season was Judas and the Black Messiah. Daniel Kaluuya, who picked up a number of gongs for his performance including an Oscar and a BAFTA, plays Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party in the late 1960s, who was betrayed by informant William O'Neil.

Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Available on Amazon Prime

This important documentary examines the issue of voter suppression in the US. The synopsis reads: "The film interweaves personal experiences with activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted [America] from the beginning."

All In: The Fight for Democracy is available now

Everybody Hates Chris

Available on Amazon Prime

Stand-up comedy legend Chris Rock narrates this sitcom, which also stars Terry Crewes, inspired by his own childhood experiences growing up in the early eighties. It's both funny and heartwarming.

Are you a fan of Everybody hates Chris?

Time

Available on Amazon Prime

Time is a documentary exploring the powerful story of Fox Rich who strives to raise her six sons while fighting for her husband's release from the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Time on Amazon Prime

Coming 2 America

Available on Amazon Prime

The sequel to the brilliant 80s movie, Coming to America, is Amazon now and once again sees Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall take centre stage. Is it as good as the first? Perhaps not, but Eddie's classic humour will leave you entertained.

Eddie Murphy reprised his role in Coming 2 America

Small Axe

Available on BBC iPlayer

John Boyega in Red, White and Blue

The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

Available on Netflix

Another inspirational soul singer and activist was Sam Cooke, whose life and death is explored in this film on Netflix. Sam was one of America's most prominent artists, who went on to inspire the career of Aretha Franklin and more. In 1964 aged 33 he was shot and killed by the manager of a motel in Los Angeles. The documentary explores his life and the circumstances around that fateful night.

Sam Cooke was killed in the 1960s

Guava Island

Available on Amazon Prime

Rihanna? Donald Glover? What more do you want in a film? Guava Island is described as a "tropical thriller" and tells the story of a local musician who is determined to throw a festival for everyone to enjoy in order to break free from their oppression.

Rihanna and Donald Glover in Guava Island

