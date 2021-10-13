Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney looked so different at the start of his career The actor first appeared on screens more than 15 years ago

Taylor Kinney has built up quite the fanbase since he began playing Kelly Severide on the hit NBC series Chicago Fire but the TV star was no stranger to success before the firefighter drama began.

In fact, the 39-year old actor first appeared on screens more than 15 years ago when he was just 25 years old.

In 2006, Taylor bagged a part on a show called Fashion House, a late-night soap opera set in the cutthroat world of the fashion industry. He played a character named Luke Gianni and appeared in every episode of the short-lived soap – see a clip from his time on the show below…

Taylor Kinney made his television debut in soap opera Fashion House

After Fashion House, Taylor went on to appear in a number of other popular shows, including medical drama Trauma, detective series Bones and CSI: NY. In 2010, he landed his breakout role on the teen series Vampire Diaries, where he played a werewolf named Mason Lockwood. Before his character was killed by Ian Somerhalder's Damon Salvatore, he appeared in ten episodes across the show's second season.

The same year he made his exit, he appeared in Lady Gaga's music video for the song You and I, during which he struck up a romance with the songstress. The pair dated for five years and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015. However, things weren't meant to be and they ended up calling off their engagement in July 2016.

Taylor at 25 years old

Since 2012, Taylor has been keeping Wednesday night viewers entertained thanks to his starring role on the One Chicago show opposite former House actor Jesse Spencer. However, over the last nine years, he's also found the time to squeeze in other projects too and his film credits include Zero Dark Thirty, The Other Woman and Rock the Kasbah.

While Chicago Fire certainly wouldn't be the same without him, fans have been sent into a tailspin over worrying reports that he could be departing the series. Speculation about the 39-year-old's future on the show began earlier this year after it came to light that he had not yet renewed his contract, which reportedly expired at the end of the most recent season.

It's since been revealed that Taylor has renewed his contract, seeing him through to the end of season ten. However, there is still a question mark about his future beyond that.

