Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee shock fans with 16-year-old throwback photo The TV star were pictured on a cruise in 2004

Their on-screen relationship has made Jenny and Lee firm viewer favourites on Gogglebox, and fans were delighted this week when a sweet throwback photo of the pair taken almost 20 years ago began circulating social media.

MORE: Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui admits he is exhausted in Twitter post – details

In the snap the pair can be seen posing while on a cruise back in 2004, with Jenny looking glamorous in a black dress and holding a small bouquet of flowers, while Lee stands with his arm around her, looking dapper in a black suit jacket and white shirt. Scroll down to see it for yourself!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Gogglebox?

The best friends from Hull met more than two decades ago, when Jenny was the landlady of The Crown pub in Paull, East Riding, and Lee was a regular customer. The pair have been appearing on Channel 4's reality show since 2014, filming from inside Lee's holiday caravan in Sand le Mere.

MORE: Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox welcomes huge Twilight star - and you'll never believe who it is

Jenny, 65, and Lee, 52, are so close that they even decided to self-isolate together for nine weeks so they could safely film the latest series of Gogglebox. Now that the show has come to an end, they have been able to reunite with their partners; Jenny is married to husband Ryan, and Lee has been with his partner Steve for the past 26 years.

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee in a photo taken in 2004

Last year, former creator Tania Alexander shared a hilarious update on the pair, telling the Telegraph: "Lee openly admits that Jenny has caused chaos since her arrival."

She continued: "He told me she'd put up a washing line and the gardener, not knowing it was there, came round the corner on his drivable lawnmower and went straight through it. 'Not only did he get a mouthful of Jenny's knickers but ended up dragging them, and a few of her bras halfway round the caravan park."

Gogglebox recently returned to screens and saw some of our favourite cast members back again for another series of enjoying some great telly. While we were delighted to see the Siddiquis, the Malones and the Plummers back on our screens - it was Lee and Jenny who had fans giggling over a “special” throwback.

MORE: Gogglebox star Giles shocks viewers with revelation about career

In the first episode, the sofa families all grabbed a notepad and pen to draw along with BBC’s new series Life Drawing Live!, but Lee crossed the line when he tried to give Jenny the notepad she uses to write down all of her Line of Duty theories.

After handing it to her, saying: “That’s your Line of Duty,” she replied: “Oh I aren’t using that! No, that’s special!” as Lee looked amused at her passionate reaction. Viewers took to Twitter with similar reactions to Jenny, with one writing: “Sacrilege Lee. It’s a sacred notebook.” Another person tweeted: “She’ll need it for next series - I’m sure/hope there’ll be one.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.