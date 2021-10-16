AJ Odudu's love life: Who is the Strictly star dating? She's partnered with Kai Widdrington on the show

Their sizzling chemistry on the dance floor has led to rumours of a romance between AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington on the set of Strictly. But is the talented TV presenter single? And what has she said about her love life in the past?

HELLO! takes a closer look…

WATCH: AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington spark romance rumours with hidden mic clip

AJ is currently believed to be single. The star - best known for co-hosting Big Brother's Bit On The Side - prefers to keep her love life private but she did speak to the Mail Online last year about how the pandemic had affected her chances of dating.

"2020 is not the year for my love life," she said, adding: "I have been all alone, I didn't move back in with family, I didn't see anyone. I took it so seriously for months, so to come out of it still sane, I was really proud of myself!"

AJ and Kai have sparked romance rumours

AJ continued: "It's so funny because I thought, 'Right this is the time I'm going to go on a date!' and then just as I was getting out there, lockdown two happened and now I'm just focused on work."

However, since joining Strictly, AJ's love life has been put in the spotlight. Rumours abound that she has grown close to Kai, who is also believed to be single since splitting from his dancer girlfriend and fellow Dancing with the Stars professional, Giulia Dotta earlier this year.

Kai was previously in a relationship with Giulia Dotta

AJ was asked directly about the reports during a recent appearance on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show.

"Some of the newspapers are trying to allude – and I think everyone is hoping and praying – that maybe, romance…?" Zoe remarked to the star.

The pair have undeniable chemistry on the dance floor

As Zoe then noted that AJ was giggling, the 33-year-old insisted: "I'm just giggling! Guys, I was in character at that moment on the dance floor this week."

She continued: "I was playing Rachel, he was playing Frank [from The Bodyguard]. They were in love!" "Bit of roleplay there, that's how it all begins," Zoe joked, prompting further laughter from the Strictly star.

