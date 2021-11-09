Did you know The Outlaws star Stephen Merchant has a famous partner? His partner is a famous actress

We know Stephen Merchant for his work on some of Britain’s best comedy television shows, including The Office, Extras and now The Outlaws. But did you know that he has a famous partner?

MORE: The Outlaws: meet the cast of BBC's new comedy-drama

Stephen plays sad divorcee lawyer Greg in his new comedy-drama The Outlaws, which is currently airing on BBC One. But off-screen, Stephen’s romantic life is much more successful.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for the new BBC comedy-drama The Outlaws

Who is Stephen Merchant’s partner?

Stephen’s partner is 39-year-old American actress Mircea Monroe, with whom he’s been linked to since 2017. The pair live together in Stephen’s two homes based in Los Angeles and London.

Mircea is mainly known for her roles in American comedy television shows. She played Morning Randolph in the sitcom series Episodes, and Tansy Truitt in the comedy-drama Hart of Dixie. She has also performed in films including Just Friends, The Change-Up and Magic Mike. As well as her major television roles, Mircea has guest-starred in shows such as the medical comedy-drama Scrubs and the sitcom Freddie.

MORE: The Outlaws: viewers saying the same thing after first episode

MORE: Close to Me: viewers notice major blunder in new series

Stephen has previously credited Mircea for helping put an end to his life as an eligible bachelor. He said: "Aside from the fact that she's great, hitting 40, there's something very pleasing about not having the endless concern about filling that part of your life."

Stephen's partner is American actress Mircea Monroe

"The life of a single person is a very lonely life. There's a lot of nights where you're watching DVDs on your own."

Stephen is currently starring in his new BBC comedy-drama The Outlaws, which follows seven lawbreakers from different walks of life who are thrown together to perform community service. The group are forced to unite when one of their own gets dragged into a dangerous world of organised crime.

The new series sees Oscar winner Christopher Walken take on his first lead role in a television series, playing small-time crook Frank.

MORE: Amanda Owen celebrates major career milestone with family photo

Christopher Walken stars in the BBC series

Stephen previously spoke on This Morning about landing Christopher for the role of Frank, explaining how he had to fly to Connecticut to convince the actor to star in the show. "I flew to New York, drove to Connecticut, went to his house in the middle of nowhere. I’d been told before that he’s a very quiet man, a very considered man, doesn’t talk a lot…"

'We sat there and he would ask a question and I would answer and he’d just think. And then he’d ask another question and I would answer and he would think. It was like having a Zoom conversation in person, you never quite knew if he was thinking or buffering," he joked.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.