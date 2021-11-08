Great British Bake Off latest departure pens sweet tribute to fellow bakers

The latest star to leave The Great British Bake Off has shared a sweet tribute to her fellow bakers after departing the tent.

Fan favourite Lizzie said her farewells to her fellow competitors during Tuesday's challenging Vegan Week episode after failing to impress the judges with her free-from bakes. Penning a letter about her experience on the Channel 4 show, Lizzie wrote: "What a 10/10 experience! Being on Bake Off has been mental, I went from being a mad bake off fan and stalker of the past bakers to being in the tent.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bake Off stars Lizzie and Freya commemorate time on show together with tattoos

"I still can't get my head around it. It has been amazing meeting the most fabulous people and learning so much off them all, not all baking stuff but life skils like vocabulary, Greek dancing and the benefits of peppermint tea (Trust me, Freya and Crystelle used to drink every night). Thanks for the support and lovely messages. Lizzie."

The lovely words were shared by the official GBBO Twitter account, and many fans wasted no time in responding. As one said in the replies below the post: "Did anyone else read this in their head in Lizzie's voice?! Gutted she's gone, such a tough call this week."

Lizzie wrote a sweet tribute to her fellow bakers

Another added: "I think everyone who has Lizzie in their lives is a very, very fortunate person. All the best, luv!!!" and a third said: "Loved you on the show Lizzie!!! Gutted you're gone."

Lizzie's time on the show may be over, but it seems that Bake Off will always have a special place in her heart - or her ankle. The 28-year-old amateur baker revealed last week that she and fellow baker Freya have commemorated their experience on the show by getting matching Bake Off-inspired tattoos on their lower legs.

Lizzie and Freya got matching Bake Off-inspired tattoos

Poking fun at the comments the judges gave her during the Caramel Week episode, she decided to get the word 'finesse' permanently inked on her alongside a hand-drawn whisk. During the signature challenge, which saw the bakers attempt a classic caramel tart, Lizzie was left dismayed after Prue remarked that her creation looked "rough and ready" and lacked "finesse".

The criminology student then told viewers at home: "No finesse, again. Flavour, no finesse," before muttering that she was "literally going to get the word 'finesse' tattooed on me" - and true to her word, she did! Vegan baker Freya, who was eliminated in week five of the competition, went for a similar design but opted to get the initials of the show - GBBO - tattooed instead.

