When did Shirley Ballas start dancing? - photos and video Find out when the Queen of Latin started her career

Strictly’s head judge Shirley Ballas is one of the world’s most renowned and decorated professional dancers, and uses her wisdom to coach celebrity contestants on the BBC show.

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas reveals test results amid 'lump' scare: 'The doctor was alarmed'

But when did the Queen of Latin start dancing and what did she achieve in her career?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shirley Ballas dancing the Rumba in a competition

When did Shirley start dancing?

Born and raised in Wallasey, Merseyside, Shirley began dancing at the age of seven when she attended a lesson at a local hall. She started dancing competitively from the age of eight, and when she was 15, she moved to North Yorkshire to partner British Ballroom Champion Nigel Tiffany.

Two years later, their dancing partnership ended and she began competing with Sammy Stopford, with whom she was married to for five years.

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas' 20lb weight loss journey revealed: see photo, plus how she did it

MORE: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing judges' fabulous homes

By the time she was 21, Shirley had won nearly every major title she competed in and still remains the only person to have ever won the British Open to the World Latin American Championships in Blackpool with two different partners. As well as this, she holds the title of the youngest ever female to reach the British Open to the World Dance Championship finals.

Shirley started dancing when she was seven years old

Over the course of her career, Shirley has won several championship titles, making her a former British Open to the World Champion, as well as European, German, UK, USA and International Latin American Champion.

While partnered with ex-husband Corky Ballas, whom she married in 1985, the pair won the Professional Latin at Blackpool Dance Festival in both 1995 and 1996.

When did Shirley retire from dancing?

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara diet confession is totally bananas

Shirley retired from competitive dancing in 1996 and has since become a highly acclaimed international coach as well as one of the most sought-after Ballroom and Latin American competition judges in the world.

Shirley dancing with Corky Ballas

When did Shirley join Strictly?

Shirley joined the popular dancing show in 2017, taking over from Len Goodman as head judge. She judges alongside Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood, and former pro dancer Anton Du Beke, who is sitting in for Bruno Tonioli.

Shirley joined the show in 2017

Before joining the show, Shirley spoke about her approach to judging. She said: "It's all about the four F's; fun, firm, feisty and fair. I may look and come across as quite strict, but I want the celebrities to know that when they are stood in front of me my heart will be pumping a thousand miles an hour for them in that moment and I'll want to give them comments to inspire them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.