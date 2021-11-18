Tiger King star Carole Baskin has broken her silence following claims her first husband, Don Lewis, has been "found alive" in Costa Rica over 20 years after his disappearance.

The animal rights activist, who became an internet sensation along with now imprisoned Joe Exotic thanks to the Netflix true-crime documentary, was appearing Thursday's edition of This Morning when she was asked about the claims.

Carole explained she thought it seems "impossible" for him to be alive, adding she didn't think he would be able to keep himself afloat. "I didn't think that he was capable of supporting himself," she told Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson.

"He took about $1 million down to Costa Rica and I had agreed to let him do that so that he could prove to himself that he couldn't make a living. So I don't know how it is that Homeland Security says he's alive and well in Costa Rica, but I'm glad to hear it."

In the first season of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Joe Exotic accused Carole of being responsible for his disappearance – something she has always furiously denied.

Carole appeared on This Morning to talk about the new series

However, the new episodes add a new thread to the story. Don's attorney, Joseph Fritz reveals a detective has informed him of Don living in Costa Rica. There has been also speculation that he was able to change his identity, but these claims have not been proven.

Don Lewis went missing in 1997

Season two is clearly just as eye-opening as the first, which proved to be a lockdown smash in 2020. The synopsis reads: "With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

"Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait."

