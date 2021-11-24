Fred Sirieux's family: all you need to know about his fiancée and children Andrea and Lucien Fred Sirieux will be presenting Remarkable Places to Eat on Wednesday night

Fred Sirieix is heading to Venice on Wednesday night's episode of his food travel show Remarkable Places to Eat, which will repeat its 2019 series on BBC Two.

The TV personality is best known for bringing a romantic atmosphere to the show First Dates - but how loved up is Fred in real life? Find out more about his romances and family here...

What is Fred Sirieix's dating history?

Fred is currently in a relationship - but has only used her nickname 'Fruitcake' on social media. Snaps of the pair, who are engaged, are frequently posted on the TV personality's Instagram page. He recently shared an image of the two of them on a date and imparted some relationship wisdom to his followers in the caption. He wrote: "I’m often asked for relationship advice. Simple. You get out what you put in. So put time, interest, excitement, focus, effort and hard work in your relationship. And religiously set time aside for a weekly date night."

Fred is engaged to his partner

Fred announced their engagement back in March 2020, tweeting: "#fruitcake said yes," accompanied by love heart and engagement ring emojis. Adorable!

Does Fred Sirieix have any children?

While Fred has never been married before, the Frenchman was previously in a 12-year relationship with a woman named Alex, and it is thought that she is the mother to his two children, 16-year-old Andrea and Lucien, 11. Speaking to Closer, he previously spoke about his two youngsters, explaining: "Happiness is my kids telling me they love me each day."

WATCH: Fred's daughter Andrea gives interview

His daughter Andrea is a diving athlete, and he regularly shares snaps and videos from her competitions. In one video, she is being interviewed following winning her first British title, and Fred captioned it: "A week ago #mybaby won her first #British title and gave this off the cuff interview straight after her last dive #champion #10m #platform #diving #teamGB #goAndrea @teamgb @britishswimming."

Andrea competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer and is the youngest diver on Team GB. She made it to the semi-finals and came seventh in the 10m Platform event.

