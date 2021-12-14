Everything you need to know about Walk the Line presenter Maya Jama's love life The TV star has had several high-profile relationships

Maya Jama has been a regular face on screens for several years now and we're so pleased to see that she is fronting new singing competition show Walk the Line.

The 27-year-old is surely one of the hottest rising talents, having also presented the likes of Glow Up, Soccer Aid and Don't Hate the Playaz. But how much do you know about Maya's life away from the cameras? Keep reading to find out all about her current and past relationships...

Ben Simmons

Maya is currently in a relationship with Australian-born basketball pro Ben Simmons. The couple, who are believed split their time between London and Los Angeles, first got together in May of this year.

They made things official just two months later in July when they were spotted stealing a kiss in the stands as they watched a tennis match at Wimbledon. Since then, it appears that the pair have been happily enjoying their time together. While neither have posted a photo together on their Instagram grids, they have shared several loved-up snaps to Stories.

Maya is currently dating basketball player Ben Simmons

Earlier this year, they made it clear just how much they were missing each other between visits when Ben shared a screenshot of their Facetime call, during which Maya could be seen tucked up in her own bed while Ben smiled lovingly at her.

Drake

Maya sparked romance rumours with Canadian rapper Drake back in 2020 after he name-dropped her in his verse on Headie One's song Only You. After this, it was reported that Drake had slid into the presenter's DMs when she was still dating Stormzy, but his messages had been left unanswered.

Drake reportedly slid into Maya's DMs when she was dating Stormzy

When Drake's song was released, Maya was supposedly single and it seems that she was keen to stay that way despite her A-list admirer. In fact, she told Evening Standard around the time that she was very happy in her own company. "I forgot how much I loved just literally being in a house with loads of my friends, eating, talking, drinking," she said. "I was like, I miss this a little bit. I'm having fun."

Stormzy

Maya's most famous relationship was with British rapper Stormzy, who she began dating in 2016. Although their relationship seemed to be going smoothly, with fans dubbing them "couple goals" on social media, the pair abruptly called things off four years later in 2019.

Maya dated the British rapper for four years

Rico Gordon

Before she found fame, Maya went through a difficult time when her then-boyfriend Rico Gordon was tragically killed. She opened up about the heartbreaking events in an interview with Cosmopolitan, revealing: "When I was 16 I went through a lot. With my boyfriend passing, it gave me a fearless approach to things. I felt like life was really short."

She continued: "Out of everything that [has] happened in my life, that was a reality check on a massive scale. At 16 you think the world is a fairytale and it took me out of that. It made me even more determined."

