Call the Midwife star reveals real reason why you'll never see former cast members make a comeback Plenty of cast members have come and gone over the years

We absolutely adore Call the Midwife for both its heartwarming storylines and brilliant cast. Since the BBC drama began back in 2012, it has seen plenty of stars come and go over the years, including comedian and actress Miranda Hart, BAFTA-winner Emerald Fennell and original lead star Jessica Raine.

MORE: Call the Midwife announces release date for season 11 - and it's sooner than you think!

However, it's been revealed that it's highly unlikely that any of the former stars will ever make a return - and the reason why might surprise you.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to the Call the Midwife Christmas special?

Chatting to HELLO! as part of our Christmas Digital Issue, guest-edited by Martine McCutcheon, Stephen McGann, who has been playing Dr Turner on the show since it first launched, said that he would love to see many of the former stars make a comeback.

MORE: Stephen McGann talks ten years of Call the Midwife ahead of the Christmas special

MORE: Helen George hints at 'obstacles' for Call the Midwife's Trixie and her love interest

"If I had my way, I'd have them all back," he said, before adding that in reality, that's not very likely because "I don't think Heidi [Thomas, Stephen's wife and the creator of Call the Midwife], ever really brings characters back."

The cast, current and past, recently reunited to celebrate ten years of the show

While there will be no on-screen reunions anytime soon, the cast, current and old, recently got together to celebrate ten years of Call the Midwife. In early November, the cast threw a party to celebrate reaching the milestone, which Stephen described as "just the most wonderful time".

MORE: Call the Midwife shares adorable behind-the-scenes video ahead of Christmas special

In a snap from the party posted to the official Call the Midwife Facebook account, the likes of Helen George, Laura Main, Leonie Main and Megan Cusack could be seen smiling alongside departed stars Charlotte Ritchie, Jennifer Kirby and Emerald Fennell.

"We managed to grab this once-in-a-lifetime group shot with an iconic collection of our Call the Midwife team, past and present," the snap was captioned.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox