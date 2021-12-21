Jamie Dornan shares devastating reason why release of new film Belfast is 'brutal' The actor opened up about the film

Jamie Dornan has revealed the devastating reason why the release of his new film Belfast is proving to be a "brutal" experience for him.

The actor, who stars in Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical film, said that he was "hurt" that his late father will not see the film, set in his home city of Belfast.

WATCH: Jamie Dornan stars in Belfast

Speaking to The Times, Jamie spoke of his father, Professor Jim Dornan, who passed away at the age of 71 in March of this year after contracting coronavirus. He said: "It’s been a brutal aspect of this whole journey. For my dad not to be able to see this movie hurts.

"I take comfort in the fact that he knows I did it. He was so invested in my career. Some people go their whole lives without being told, 'You’ve made your parents proud'."

"My dad would tell me every day," he added.

Jamie's father, a renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist had been admitted to hospital in Dubai for a routine knee operation before testing positive for the virus.

At the time of his passing, Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI released a statement that read: "Very sad news this morning on the passing of Professor Jim Dornan, a passionate patron, advocate and friend to all at @LAL_NI."

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe star in the film

"Jim was champion for so many small charities and causes in NI and that legacy will live on. Condolences to family and friends at this sad time."

During his interview with The Times, Jamie also revealed how his dad supported his decision to pursue an acting career. He said: "It was a gamble, but he let me take it. Few parents would go, ‘What is it you want to do? Move to London and try that out? Go for it.’"

"Dad did — that’s the reason I’m sitting here now," he added.

Jamie plays a fictionalised portrait of Kenneth Branaugh's father in the new comedy-drama film, which follows the life of a working-class family during the Troubles in 1960s Northern Ireland.

