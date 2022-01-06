Ginny and Georgia: when is Netflix show back for season two? Did you enjoy the Netflix show?

Netflix is bringing back plenty of fan favourite shows in 2022, but will the hugely popular Ginny and Georgia be one of them? The comedy drama, which tells the story of a mother-and-daughter-duo as they start a new life in a new town, was renewed for a second season, but it might be a while until we're treated to new episodes. Get the details...

MORE: Ginny and Georgia star speaks out following backlash from Taylor Swift

Will there be a season two of Ginny and Georgia?

Yes! Netflix has now confirmed that season two of Ginny and Georgia is officially happening. Showrunner Debra J. Fisher spoke out on the news: "We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia. We're especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can't wait to return to Wellsbury for season two."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you watch Ginny and Georgia when it landed on Netflix?

However, unfortunately despite being renewed in April, the second series didn't begin filming until November 2021. The official Instagram accont has been sharing snaps from set ever since, but it looks like the show hasn't wrapped filming just yet, meaning we might have several months before the new episodes land in our Netflix homepages.

Ginny and Georgia has been a big hit with fans

What is going to happen in season two of Ginny and Georgia?

The first season introduces us to teenager Ginny Miller and her wayward mother, Georgia. The comedy follows their story as they navigate their new life after relocating. But things take a turn when Georgia's past starts to catch up with her, and threatens her family's new way of life.

Fans were left with many unanswered questions after the finale, including whether Ginny and Austin actually ran away, and whether Georgia's wedding will go ahead.

MORE: Ginny and Georgia: fans are saying the same thing about Brianne Howey's appearance

MORE: See the cast of Netflix's Ginny and Georgia in real life

Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny, set the record straight on where her character is heading at the end of season one. The actress told TV Line: "When she's packing her bag, she grabs the book that Zion gives her, and [...] he included an address.

"He has that secret coded message in it, and she finds out that it's his address to his Boston apartment. So I'm thinking it's pretty reasonable to assume that Ginny might be headed toward Zion."

Netflix is yet to confirm whether season two is happening

What have fans said about Ginny and Georgia?

Fans have been loving the series and Twitter has been filled with positive comments on the Netflix show. One person wrote: "#GinnyAndGeorgia is such a beautiful show. As a mixed child myself, I relate to most of the stuff Ginny went through and scenes like the father and daughter ones really made me cry cause I love my dad with all my heart. I pray that there'll be a season two I need it."

A second person said: "The way I'm in love with #ginnyandgeorgia The show is just too cute," while a third wrote: "Watch the whole of #GinnyAndGeorgia and I’m in love that I want to re watch it!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.