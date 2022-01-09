The Great Pottery Throw Down: who is Rose Schmits? Find out more about the kiln expert

The Great Pottery Throw Down is well underway on Channel 4, with the second episode of the latest series airing on Sunday night.

While viewers are slowly getting to know more about this year's contestants, some are curious to learn who new technician Rose Schmits is.

Who is The Great Pottery Throw Down's Rose Schmits?

Rose Schmits is a technician on the Channel 4 show, who was introduced to viewers in the first episode of the 2021 series.

She replaced pottery technician Rich Miller last year and oversees the contestant's work as it is fired in the kiln.

Rose, who is a trans woman from the Netherlands, uses her ceramic practice to "delve into my identity as a trans woman".

She describes her work on her website, saying: "Using the Delftware pottery technique to create pieces that reflect my experiences as a trans person having altered my body and identity allows me to gain ownership of the struggles of transitioning as well as remember where I came from."

She also writes: "My ceramic pieces embody my experience of acknowledging my origins whilst fully celebrating the ownership over my body and identity the trans experience has given me."

Rose posts images of her work on her Instagram page

Rose's pottery takes all different forms, from vases to "dancing cups", often featuring trans activism slogans.

She describes herself as "Kiln Girl Rose" as well as a "Trans Kiln Witch™" on her Instagram page. In a recent post, she teased the latest series, writing: "Very excited to be back as the technician on the Great Pottery Throw Down Jan 2, 19:45, C4. Lots of excellent pots and bow ties this series."

Who is hosting The Great Pottery Throw Down?

Actress Siobhán McSweeney, who is best-known for playing Sister Michael on Channel 4’s Derry Girls, hosts the reality programme alongside new recruit, comedian Ellie Taylor, who viewers may recognise from shows such as Mock the Week and Ted Lasso.

