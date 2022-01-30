Meet The Good Karma Hospital star Amanda Redman’s family here Are you watching the new series of the ITV drama?

Amanda Redman has returned to screens as Lydia Fonseca in the new series of feel-good medical drama The Good Karma Hospital.

In the show, Amanda portrays a strong-willed English doctor at the heart of the South Indian-set hospital, but how much do you know about Amanda’s life away from cameras? Find out everything you need to know about Amanda’s family below…

Is Amanda Redman married?

Yes, Amanda is currently married to husband Damian Schnabel. She met the former mobile phone designer back in 1999 and they dated until 2003 before separating. After an 18 month fling with actor Adam Rayner, Amanda reunited with Damian in 2006.

In September 2010, the happy couple tied the knot in front of 200 friends and family at Maunsel House in Taunton, Somerset and have been happily married ever since.

Amanda and husband Damian Schnabel have been married since 2010

Amanda was previously married to fellow actor Robert Glenister. She married the Spooks actor back in 1984 but the two divorced eight years later in 1992. While married to Robert, it has been said that Amanda encouraged her then brother-in-law Philip Glenister to pursue acting.

Amanda was previously married to actor Robert Glenister

Does Amanda Redman have children?

Amanda has one daughter, Emily Glenister, 32, from her marriage to Robert. Emily has followed in her famous parents’ footsteps and pursued a career in the showbiz industry. She trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and graduated in 2010 before working as an agent and agents assistant.

What is there to know about Amanda Redman’s family?

Amanda took part in the second series of the BBC genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are and so has divulged quite a bit about her upbringing. She was born in Brighton in 1957 to parents Ronald and Joan, but her father sadly died when she was a teenager.

After digging into her mother’s side of the family, Amanda learnt that she had an uncle that she had never met. Her mother Joan had a half-brother named Cyril, who had been born illegitimately before her grandmother Agnes had wed. Cyril was sent to live with Joan’s grandmother and was never heard of again but fortunately, Amanda was able to track down his daughter and meet face-to-face for the first time.

