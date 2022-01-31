Bradley Walsh looks so different at the start of his career - take a look back The Breaking Dad star has appeared in many shows

Bradley Walsh is back on our screens alongside his son Barney for a new series of Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, which sees the pair travel across Europe in search of adrenaline-fuelled challenges.

MORE: Bradley Walsh reveals reason why The Chase almost wasn't made

The TV icon has been on our screens for over 30 years and has become one of Britain's best-loved entertainers. Take a look back at some of Bradley's early roles…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying this series of Breaking Dad?

Bradley Walsh: early TV career

In 1989, Bradley hosted the comedy show, You Must Be Joking, an entertainment programme that featured comedians such as Shane Ritchie.

MORE: Who is Barney Walsh's famous model girlfriend?

MORE: Breaking Dad: viewers all have the same complaint about new series

A few years later, after landing minor roles in a couple of TV dramas, Bradley secured a part as a series regular on the soap opera Night and Day. He played Woody in 52 episodes before the show's end in 2003.

Bradley rocked an 80s hair do while presenting You Must Be Joking

In 2004, Bradley scored his biggest role yet as factory boss Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street. Bradley appeared on the show for just over two years until his character's exit in 2006. During an interview with Chris Evans in 2005, he revealed that his character was originally supposed to be named "Vic Baldwin", but he asked the producers if he could change the name to Danny after his late father.

The actor also appeared in the ITV drama Torn in 2007, as well as two episodes of the Doctor Who spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures, in 2008.

The actor appeared in Coronation Street in 2004

In 2009, Bradley appeared with his son Barney in a special edition of the Channel 5 TV series, Dangerous Adventures for Boys, and took part in hill-climbing before learning how to pilot a biplane.

Bradley Walsh: The Chase

In 2009, Bradley became the presenter of the ITV quiz series The Chase, which quickly became one of the nation's favourite daytime shows, beating rival BBC quiz show Pointless regularly.

The Chase enjoys a regular audience of three to five million and has won three National Television Awards as well as been nominated for the inaugural Best Daytime award at the 2021 British Academy Television Awards.

Bradley presents ITV quiz show The Chase

The show has become a successful international franchise, with adaptations in multiple countries, including Australia and the US.

Bradley Walsh: Doctor Who and The Larkins

In 2017, Bradley was cast as companion Graham O'Brien in the eleventh series of Doctor Who. He reprised the role in the 12th series before departing in the 2021 New Year's Day special "Revolution of the Daleks".

MORE: Meet Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh's wife Donna Derby

The actor was later cast as Pop Larkin in The Larkins, an ITV reboot of The Darling Buds of May. He starred opposite Joanna Scanlan as "Ma" Larkin and Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette. The joyful adaptation was received very well by viewers who praised the series.

The presenter starred in ITV's comedy-drama The Larkins last year

Bradley Walsh: Breaking Dad

Since 2019, Bradley has presented Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad alongside his son Barney. The pair have travelled across parts of America and Europe during the course of the series, with the fourth season premiering earlier this month.

Bradley and his son Barney in Breaking Dad

Breaking Dad continues on Mondays at 8pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.