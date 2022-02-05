A Place in the Sun presenters' children: Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin and more Get to know their adorable offspring here

A Place in the Sun first aired 20 years ago and it seems the programme's popularity has only grown over the last two decades. As well as providing plenty of sunshine and holiday-home inspiration, the show has made household names out of its regular presenters.

But what do you know about their lives away from cameras? While you'll never see them on screen, the property experts are parents to some adorable kids.

From Laura Hamilton to Jasmine Harman, find out more about their children here...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin gives tour of treehouse

Laura Hamilton

Laura Hamilton and husband Alex Goward have two children together: seven-year-old Rocco and five-year-old Tahlia, both of whom she exclusively introduced to HELLO!.

The former Dancing On Ice finalist occasionally posts pictures of their little ones on her Instagram, and they are the spitting image of their famous mum! Last summer she shared a sweet snap as husband Alex and her two children joined her for some family time in Greece ahead of filming for the latest series of A Place in the Sun.

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin and wife Jessica welcomed adorable twin boys Rafa and Cormac last year, making them parents of three children under the age of 18 months. Their eldest son, Rex, was born in late 2018.

Earlier this year, the father-of-three shared with his Instagram followers that he had travelled for over 24 hours to get home to his wife and children. Alongside a sweet snap of the whole family, Jonnie wrote: "25 hours of travelling to get back to the family for a couple of precious days.

"To be honest the work days are far from a walk in the park at the moment but it relieves a bit of the guilt I feel from leaving their mum on her own to hold the fort. Plus times with this fella are rarely anything but good ones."

Jean Johansson

The newest member of the A Place in the Sun presenting team, Jean Johansson, is mum to nine-year-old Jonatan. Named after his father, Finnish football player Jonatan Johansson, the couple affectionately call him "Junior".

Jean recently shared a festive fireside snap as she and Junior cosied up for the holidays. "My happy place. My favourite spot in my house with my favourite person. #junior," she captioned the photo.

Ben Hillman

Ben Hillman is a proud dad-of-two! The presenter and his wife, Gaby, have been married since 2011 and have two girls: Hope Blossom and Honour Willow.

He often posts photos of his family on his Instagram account, including an adorable photo which saw him spoilt by his daughters for his birthday. Alongside the snap, he wrote: "The most wonderful birthday breakfast from my girlies this morning before I jet off for work. And a fab family beach party. Thanks everyone for my #kitesurfing lessons, hopefully by the new year I'll be an expert!"

Jasmine Harman

Jasmine Harman shares two children with cameraman husband John Boast who she met on the set of A Place in the Sun.

While most of Jasmine's Instagram photos show the star in various beautiful holiday locations for the hit show, she does occasionally treat fans to the odd personal snap of son Albion and daughter Joy. We loved her recent family selfie on the beach in Brighton at half term. The foursome looked to be having a fun time all wrapped up at the popular tourist spot.

The 45-year-old presenter recently opened up about some of the unexpected benefits of lockdown which temporarily suspended filming for the Channel 4 travel show. She told The Mirror: "[Over lockdown] it has been quite nice to be all together as a family.

"I think the kids have really, really enjoyed having their parents around. Neither of us have worked because our industry has just shut down and there's not much filming-wise. You can't do A Place In The Sun from home!"

