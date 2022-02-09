Former NCIS stars Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly reunite for special announcement The duo reunited with some of their NCIS co-stars

Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly devastated fans when they waved goodbye to NCIS in 2018 and 2016, respectively.

But earlier this week they shared the small screen once again as they reunited with some familiar faces to draw attention to a worthy cause. Pauley had all the love in the world for her former colleagues, who all came together to support the Los Angeles Fire Department.

WATCH: Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly reunite with NCIS co-stars for worthy cause

Sharing a video on Twitter, Pauley – who has since retired from acting – thanked many of her former NCIS co-stars who helped spread the importance of donating to the LAFD.

"Me and a bunch of people you know and love are asking you to join us in supporting our @LAFD," she captioned the video. "Fire departments depend on the people they serve for things they need. CA #SupportLAFD and WATCH OUR VIDEO HERE! (It’s so good!)."

The clip features several of Pauley's former co-stars, including Diona Reasonover, Meredith Eaton, and Rocky Carroll who urged viewers to "help them help us".

When Michael appears on screen, he says: "Hi, this is Michael Weatherly reminding you of something you already know."

Michael and Pauley have remained close since leaving the show

Fans were thrilled with the video, with many thanking Pauley for raising awareness of such a worthy cause. "This is an amazing video," replied one. A second said: "I am SO Happy that you have listed and thank @DionaReasonover for joining you on this because you are both my SHeroes."

It's been a while since Pauley has shared the screen with her NCIS family. As fans will remember, Michael bowed out of the long-running naval drama back in 2016 after 13 seasons on the show. Later that same year, he landed the lead role on legal drama Bull, which is loosely based on the early career of TV's Dr Phil.

However, in recent months the actor has repeatedly sent NCIS fans into a tailspin by sharing throwback photos of his time on the show alongside cryptic captions, sparking hope that he is keen to return after leaving his role as Dr Jason Bull.

Meanwhile, Pauley played the role of chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto until 2018.

