Who are the cast members of Euphoria dating? Find out if Angus Cloud is single

The new season of Euphoria is well underway on HBO and we are absolutely loving it! Our favourite characters have returned to the small screen, bringing us even more drama, glitter and chaotic relationships.

MORE: Euphoria fans share heartbreaking theory following episode five

Thankfully, the cast's real-life love lives are far less tumultuous than their characters - but just as exciting! Here is everything we know about the cast's relationship statuses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying the latest series of Euphoria?

Zendaya

Zendaya and Tom Holland are arguably one of the most popular celebrity couples on the planet right now.

The pair began sparking rumours when they starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming together but always insisted that they were just friends. However, in July of last year, their relationship was confirmed when the two were pictured kissing in Tom's car in LA.

The couple has been going strong ever since and the pair have reportedly invested in a house together in South West London.

Zendaya and Tom both star in the Spider-Man movies

Hunter Schafer

While not much is known about Hunter Schafer's love life, she is rumoured to be dating her Euphoria co-star Dominic Fike. The pair were spotted holding hands leaving the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood in January.

MORE: 11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

MORE: 11 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

Neither actor have confirmed the rumours to be true.

Hunter is rumoured to be dating one of her Euphoria co-stars

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira is currently in a relationship with musician Elle Puckett and has been since 2019. Elle posted a sweet snap of the pair embracing in a kiss back in September 2020, captioning the photo: "true love’s kiss."

Elle posted this sweet picture to Instagram

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi is reportedly dating influencer Olivia Jade. The pair were first linked after being photographed together in LA. While neither of them have confirmed the romance, a source recently told People that the pair are in a casual relationship.

The rumours come shortly after the actor's split from model Kaia Gerber after one year of dating.

Jacob was formally linked to model Kaia Gerber

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney is believed to be in a relationship with 37-year-old restaurant owner Jonathan Davino. The 24-year-old has reportedly been dating Jonathon since 2018.

MORE: 25 of the best Netflix movies being released in 2022

The pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, including sat courtside at a basketball game. The couple were also snapped kissing in the sea while on holiday in Hawaii in November 2020. More recently, the couple were spotted packing on the PDA while enjoying a boat trip in Italy.

Sydney is dating restaurant owner Jonathan Davino

Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie has been in a long-term relationship with singer-songwriter Christian Berishaj, also known as JMSN, since 2017. The couple are believed to have met when the actress starred in Christian's music video, Slide, in 2017.

The pair have since been photographed out in public together, including in October 2020 when they were photographed holding hands on a beach in Miami.

Alexa is in a long-term relationship with singer-songwriter Christian Berishaj

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow is rumoured to be dating former Euphoria actor Lukas Gage, who played Tyler Clarkson for four episodes in season one. While neither of them have confirmed a romance, they have been frequently posing for Instagram photos together over the last few months.

MORE: How to watch all of the 2022 Oscars Best Picture nominees

The actress was previously linked to British talent manager Charlie Christie, who she began dating in 2018.

Maude is rumoured to be dating former Euphoria actor Lukas Gage

Dominic Fike

After being photographed walking out of a restaurant together, Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer are believed to be in a relationship, although neither party have confirmed the rumours.

Last year, the actor was in a relationship with Booksmart star Diana Silvers but the couple has since parted ways.

Dominic previously dated Booksmart star Diana Silvers

Angus Cloud

While the show has teased a potential romance between fan-favourite Fez and Lexi, not much is known about Angus Cloud's real-life relationship status. The actor has managed to keep his love life private but is believed to be single.

Angus is believed to be single

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.